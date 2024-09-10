Brookdale Reports August 2024 Occupancy

News provided by

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Sep 10, 2024, 16:15 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for August 2024.

August 2024 Observations:

  • August weighted average occupancy increased 30 basis points sequentially to 78.9%, which is a new high since the start of the recovery in March 2021.
  • Month end occupancy surpassed 80.0% with August closing at 80.4%.
  • Versus the prior year, weighted average occupancy increased 130 basis points in August and 140 basis points third quarter-to-date when compared to the comparable 2023 periods.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 649 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

