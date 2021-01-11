Brookdale Reports December 2020 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for December 2020.

As expected, the sequential rate of occupancy decline moderated in the fourth quarter.

While a significant number of states are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, 89% of Brookdale's communities were open for move-ins on December 31, 2020 , reflecting the company's strong infection control protocols and use of testing.

, reflecting the company's strong infection control protocols and use of testing. As of today, around 90% of our communities have either successfully completed or are currently scheduled for initial COVID-19 vaccine clinics, with more clinics being scheduled daily.

For the fourth quarter 2020, we expect* to recognize approximately $78 million from government grant programs and approximately $30 million of COVID-related expenses.

from government grant programs and approximately of COVID-related expenses. We expect to continue to publish monthly occupancy until we return to providing financial guidance, at which point we would expect to return to our historical reporting practices.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 43 states and the ability to serve approximately 64,000 residents as of December 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

