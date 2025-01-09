Brookdale Reports December 2024 Occupancy

Supported by favorable move-in and move-out levels, December weighted average occupancy increased 100 basis points year-over-year, from 78.3% in 2023 to 79.3% in 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 weighted average occupancy also increased 100 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

Sequentially, fourth quarter 2024 weighted average occupancy increased 50 basis points compared to the third quarter, exceeding normal pre-pandemic seasonality for this period.

Fourth quarter 2024 move-in volume surpassed the prior year and exceeded the pre-pandemic average for this period by 8%.

