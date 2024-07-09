Brookdale Reports June 2024 Occupancy

June 2024 weighted average occupancy increased 140 basis points over the prior year to 78.2%.

weighted average occupancy increased 140 basis points over the prior year to 78.2%. June year-over-year growth was supported by move-in volumes above pre-pandemic average and comparable to the prior year period, and move-outs below the prior year period, as adjusted for dispositions.

Sequentially, June weighted average occupancy grew 10 basis points while June month end occupancy grew 20 basis points, supporting a second quarter 2024 weighted average sequential occupancy increase of 20 basis points compared to the first quarter 2024.

Both June and second quarter weighted average occupancy results reflected a continued outperformance versus pre-pandemic normal seasonality.

Second quarter weighted average occupancy increased 160 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 649 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

