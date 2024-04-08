Brookdale Reports March 2024 Occupancy

March's weighted average occupancy increased 180 basis points year-over-year to 77.9%, remaining flat sequentially to February's weighted average occupancy.

March's increase over the prior year March reflected a continued monthly trend of accelerated year-over-year improvement in the first quarter, and represents the Company's twenty-ninth consecutive month of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.

Demonstrating an improvement from normal pre-pandemic seasonality, first quarter 2024 weighted average occupancy decreased (50) basis points compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

About Brookdale Senior Living

