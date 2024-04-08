Brookdale Reports March 2024 Occupancy

News provided by

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

08 Apr, 2024, 16:15 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for March 2024.

March 2024 Observations:

  • March's weighted average occupancy increased 180 basis points year-over-year to 77.9%, remaining flat sequentially to February's weighted average occupancy.
  • March's increase over the prior year March reflected a continued monthly trend of accelerated year-over-year improvement in the first quarter, and represents the Company's twenty-ninth consecutive month of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.
  • Demonstrating an improvement from normal pre-pandemic seasonality, first quarter 2024 weighted average occupancy decreased (50) basis points compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Also from this source

Brookdale Reports February 2024 Occupancy

Brookdale Reports February 2024 Occupancy

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for February 2024. February 2024 Observations: February's weighted ...
Brookdale to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in March 2024

Brookdale to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in March 2024

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Company management will participate in Citi's 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics