Brookdale Reports May 2023 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for May 2023.

May 2023 Observations:

  • May 2023 weighted average monthly occupancy increased 200 basis points year-over-year, from 74.6% in 2022 to 76.6% in 2023. This represented a 40 basis point sequential increase compared to April 2023.
  • Achieved nineteen consecutive months of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.
  • Second quarter-to-date average monthly move-in volume grew 3.5% compared to the first quarter average; while second quarter-to-date average monthly move-out volume improved 8.8% compared to the first quarter average.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

