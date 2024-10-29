Brookdale Senior Living: HOW TO HELP SENIORS WITH HOLIDAY BLUES

Advice on how to discuss senior living with your loved one(s) this holiday season

The challenges of aging are hard. Especially for older people who find themselves experiencing loneliness. For many, winter and the winter holidays can further increase a sense of social isolation, and long term loneliness can have serious health consequences for seniors, including:

Increased risk of chronic disease

Depression

Premature mortality

Moving from living alone into a senior living community helps many older people live better. Around 1 million seniors live in assisted living communities in the United States.

With the holiday season just around the corner, this is an ideal time to start discussing how best to communicate with your senior loved ones about the opportunities for connection within senior living. In this segment, Rick Wigginton of Brookdale Senior Living shares helpful tips on having this important conversation.

Rick Wigginton has been helping older people and their families make wise decisions related to senior living communities for almost twenty years. He joined Brookdale in May 2019 and has served as Chief Sales Officer since January 2023. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales from May 2019 until December 2022. Before joining Brookdale, Rick served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Holiday Retirement. He also served as the Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Creative for Atria Senior Living. Rick received a B.A. in Voice from Campbellsville University as well as a Masters in Voice and Choral Conducting from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is also a longtime patron and former member of the Board of Trustees for Kentucky Opera.

