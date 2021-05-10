Brookdale Senior Living Named 'Best in Business' Winner by the Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, a leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 'Best in Business' winners by the Nashville Business Journal.

Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier believes the Company received this recognition because of their associates' commitment to focusing on what matters most: the wellbeing and care of those Brookdale serves.

"The past year brought new challenges and hurdles unlike the world has seen in over a century. Yet, no matter the circumstances, our Brookdale teams rallied together to find ways to do what needed to be done for our residents, patients and associates. Being recognized as one of the Best in Business winners is a testament to the resilience and dedication our associates bring to the table, no matter the obstacles faced. Our talented teams will continue to elevate the field of senior living and to define what it means to be the best in care for those we serve," said Baier.

Brookdale's remarkable work has continued into 2021 as the company has rapidly facilitated over 125,000 vaccination shots for its residents and associates nationwide through the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

The Nashville Business Journal selects the annual Best in Business winner recipients based on an independent panel of judges' scores looking at the company's culture, business plan and other specific criteria. Brookdale receives the recognition in the public company category.

The complete list of honorees can be viewed here.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc., the nation's premier operator of senior living communities, is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's and dementia care communities and, through its comprehensive network of services, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services to support their lifestyle in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides our residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. The Company operates and manages 695 communities in 42 states as of March 31, 2021, with the ability to serve approximately 60,000 residents and 16,000 patient. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

