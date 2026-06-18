Brookdale Senior Living Names New Chief Sales Officer

Margaret Cabell brings 25 years of experience in the senior living industry

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc., the nation's largest operator of senior living communities and third largest owner of senior living real estate, announces that Margaret Cabell has been named Chief Sales Officer effective June 15, 2026. Cabell brings extensive experience in sales leadership, relationship development, and strategic growth, along with a strong passion for serving seniors and supporting the teams who care for them every day.

Margaret Cabell has been named Chief Sales Officer of Brookdale Senior Living.

"As Chief Sales Officer, Margaret's leadership will be instrumental in advancing our sales strategy and improving alignment throughout the organization," said Nick Stengle, Brookdale's Chief Executive Officer. "Having a Chief Sales Officer with Margaret's demonstrated capabilities will continue to drive Brookdale toward operational excellence with a sharp focus on our operational priorities."

Cabell has deep expertise across sales, marketing, operations, and P&L management. Most recently, she served as Chief Community Relations Officer and Head of Sales at A Place for Mom, the leading for-profit senior care referral service in the United States. Prior to that, she was Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Senior Services, a senior living community management company, following her tenure as the company's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Earlier in her career, Margaret spent 15 years at Brookdale, serving in leadership roles across multiple levels of the organization.

"I'm excited to welcome Margaret back to Brookdale and look forward to the tremendous impact she will make," said Mary Sue Patchett, Chief Operating Officer of Brookdale. "With over 25 years of leadership experience in the senior living industry, I'm confident she is the right person to help advance our sales initiatives across our communities."

Cabell is an active civic leader and was recently inducted into the McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor in recognition of her leadership and impact in the senior living industry.

"While my career has taken me across the senior living landscape, Brookdale has never been far from my heart," said Cabell. "I have always deeply respected the brand and stayed close to the people leading it. I could not be more excited to come home."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 543 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 46,000 residents as of May 31, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief or expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "plan," or other similar words or expressions, and include statements regarding the Company's operational priorities. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations, and the Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its assumptions or expectations will be attained and actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects or which could cause events or circumstances to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in such SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and, except as required by law, it expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living