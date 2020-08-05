Brookdale Senior Living Sales Manager Receives Argentum 2020 Hero Award for Leadership in the Face of a Natural Disaster

TEQUESTA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve McLaurin, sales manager at Brookdale Tequesta, has been honored with a 2020 Hero Award from Argentum, a national senior living trade association. The Hero Awards recognize ideal representatives of people serving in the senior living field. A special category, Hero Award for Leadership in the Face of a Natural Disaster, was introduced in 2018 and recognizes an individual who demonstrated courage, valor and clear thinking during a natural disaster.

McLaurin showed his dedication to Brookdale residents when Hurricane Dorian struck Florida in September 2019. Brookdale Tequesta, an assisted living and memory care community, had just moved residents out of the projected storm path when the hurricane took a sudden turn. Residents and associates had to evacuate a second time. McLaurin, who typically focuses on sales efforts and bringing new residents into the community, played an instrumental role in providing comfort and care to residents during a stressful time.

"Steve stepped out of these boundaries voluntarily and did so with the passion to serve his residents and help ensure their safety," said Kaitlyn Oteri, executive director at Brookdale Tequesta. "He wore many, many hats and never said 'no' to any of my requests for help or assignments. All of his efforts during Hurricane Dorian, and frankly every day here in the community, prove he's a hero to our residents."

McLaurin pitched in to help serve residents meals, and even helped make sandwiches for residents to eat on a bus that was bringing them to another location. He helped perform headcounts on the bus and was asked to act as "lead manager" over assisted living residents during their time away from the community while sheltering from the storm. He led several engagement programs with residents during their stay at a hotel and participated in exercise classes. McLaurin helped with other administrative duties and once accompanied a resident to a local hospital, staying with her for six hours to ensure she had an advocate and felt comfortable.

"As a sales manager I was just moving people in, but now I've seen and lived what role everyone has here," McLaurin said.

"Steve is a great example of the compassionate and caring associates who serve our residents and patients," said Cindy Kent, Brookdale's executive vice president and president of senior living. "In challenging times, like a hurricane evacuation, we are often tested. Steve rose to the occasion. He showed great leadership and dedication, and for that I'm so thankful. It's people like Steve who strengthen the Brookdale family. I'm proud to call him a hero."

Oteri provides more details in a video about McLaurin.

All 2020 honorees are profiled in the July/August issue of Senior Living Executive magazine.

