Brookdale Shines at the 2019 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale celebrated two prestigious industry awards at the annual Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference in San Antonio, Texas, April 15-17. Lindsay Vayda, business office manager at Brookdale Bonita Springs, was named a 2019 Hero Award winner and Brookdale Canyon Lakes was honored with an Argentum Best of the Best Award for a weekly resident-produced news show.

Argentum Hero Award

From left to right: Steve Martin - senior regional vice president, Brenda Shadowen - executive director, Lindsay Vayda and Mary Sue Patchett - executive vice president of Community Operations

Vayda was honored for exemplifying excellence, care and dedication of those serving residents in the senior living field. She was honored for the endless compassion and perseverance she has shown throughout her seven year career at Brookdale.

The Argentum Hero Award recognizes individuals who are ideal representatives in the senior living field. Nominated by their leadership, these individuals exemplify the mission-driven and high standards that residents and families expect when choosing care.

Brookdale District Director of Operations, Rebecca Rickenbach, said she nominated Vayda because she is a remarkable team member that goes above and beyond the standard. Click here to watch Argentum's video about Vayda.

"Lindsay's spirit and heart are at the core of what she does every day," said Rickenbach. "She truly feels blessed to be a part of residents' lives and she is an inspiration to her team members."

Argentum 2019 Best of the Best Winner

Argentum also recognized Brookdale for achievement in innovative technology.

The Argentum Best of the Best award recognizes innovative new programs and services that are working to improve the future of senior living. "This Week at Canyon Lakes" is a news broadcast produced by residents and associates at the community in Kennewick, Wash. It was created in 2015 with a small group but has since grown to more than 20 residents participating regularly in the broadcast. Episodes feature reports and interviews highlighting community engagement opportunities, along with the personal stories and talents of individual residents.

"We have an exceptionally active community," said Kaileigh Korenkiewicz, resident program director at Brookdale Canyon Lakes. "Our broadcast is a platform for our residents' pursuits and passions."

The broadcast can be view each week on the community's Facebook page.

