Brookdale Surpasses Raising $18 Million For Alzheimer's Care, Support And Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year like no other, Brookdale Senior Living continued to be a leader in fundraising to fight Alzheimer's disease. During 2020, in the midst of serving and supporting tens of thousands of residents, patients, and associates during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Brookdale team maintained its commitment to supporting those seeking a cure for Alzheimer's, and raised almost $1.2 million as a National Team for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's. With this contribution, Brookdale has raised more than $18 million since 2008 to support the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

This fundraising is incredibly important for supporting the millions of Americans who are currently living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease, as well as the millions who may be affected in the future. In pursuit of its vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia, the Alzheimer's Association advances research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. The Association is also a leading voice for Alzheimer's disease advocacy, fighting for critical Alzheimer's research and care initiatives at the federal, state and local level.

"I am incredibly grateful for the compassion and commitment of all the members of our Brookdale team," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is incredible and admirable that, despite all the hardships and challenges that 2020 brought, our team still kept in their hearts the need to fight Alzheimer's. They still found ways to continue our tradition of supporting this important cause." Baier added, "Within Brookdale's Clare Bridge communities where we offer specialized dementia care with a person-centered approach, we see the impact of Alzheimer's every day. We look forward to the day when there is a cure and support this cause fully."

Brookdale raised the funds through associate, resident and family participation in local Walk to End Alzheimer's events and from company business partners. Sara Terry, Senior Vice President of Resident & Family Engagement, explained, "Because of the pandemic, participants switched from group walks and other in-person events to connecting virtually. In this way, they continued to share their mutual commitment while following the CDC's social distancing guidelines. I couldn't be prouder of those who made this happen!"

"The Alzheimer's Association congratulates and thanks Brookdale Senior Living for another astounding year as a National Team for Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Donna McCullough, chief development and field officer for the Alzheimer's Association. "The unwavering commitment of Brookdale's community across the country has fueled critical Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs, and is helping us get closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease -- the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. By 2050, that number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million.

To learn more about Brookdale's dementia care, visit brookdale.com.

