Brookdale to Present at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference and the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or "the Company") announced today that Company management is scheduled to participate in two investor conferences in March.

On March 3-4, 2026, Company management will participate in the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida. On March 3, Brookdale's CEO, Nick Stengle, will participate in a moderated panel discussion that will commence at 2:10 pm EST. The live webcast and a replay will be available at brookdaleinvestors.com.

On March 10, 2026, Company management will participate in the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida. Brookdale's management will participate in a fireside chat that will begin at 10:00 am EST, and the live webcast and a replay will be available at brookdaleinvestors.com.

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 584 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of December 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.