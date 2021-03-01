Brookdale's Strategic Operations EVP and Dementia Care Leader Recognized as "Women of Distinction" in Senior Living

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Brookdale Senior Living leaders have been recognized by McKnight's as "Women of Distinction" in the senior living industry. The Women of Distinction program is a joint offering of both McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Long-Term Care News. Mary Sue Patchett, executive vice president of strategic operations, and Juliet Holt Klinger, senior director of dementia care, were named as award recipients in McKnight's 3rd Annual Women of Distinction program.

Beyond her expert leadership at Brookdale, Patchett has dedicated her work to changing how the world views senior living. Her trailblazing efforts include: assisting in the creation of the first senior living trade association now known as Argentum, establishing Florida's chapter of Argentum and changing "Homes for the Aged" to what we now know as Assisted Living. She will be inducted into McKnight's Hall of Honor, which recognizes executive-level women who have made significant contributions to the senior housing and care fields.

Holt Klinger, a gerontologist, was instrumental in developing Brookdale's award-winning dementia care program to support memory care residents and families, has been named a Veteran VIP. This category is new and recognizes leaders with over 15 years of experience who are making an impact on the senior living field and have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the senior living and care industry through their accomplishments.

"I'm proud to see our dedicated leaders at Brookdale recognized by McKnight's for their impassioned work shaping the senior living," Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale president and chief executive officer, said. "Both Mary Sue and Juliet deserve recognition for the commitment they have shown for enriching the lives of our residents and their families. Their work has helped make Brookdale the leading senior living provider in the United States. I know each of them, along with our other leaders, will continue to have positive impacts in senior living and make a difference in the lives of those we serve."

A national, independent panel of judges selected the Women of Distinction program's Hall of Honor and Veteran VIP award recipients. Patchett and Holt Klinger will be recognized for their achievements at the McKnight's Women of Distinction virtual event on May 18. Click here for a list of all the winners.

Brookdale leaders were also recognized in 2019 and 2020 by the McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

