Brookdale's "The Grey Take" Returns for Season 2, Expands to Video on YouTube and Spotify

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful first season, Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest senior living operator and third largest owner of senior housing real estate, is bringing back its award-winning podcast The Grey Take for Season Two—now with full video episodes available on YouTube and Spotify.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/brookdale/9371852-en-brookdale-senior-living-grey-take-season-2

Brookdale Cushing Park resident Marsha Shactor shares her experience in choosing her senior living home in Episode 23: Finding the Right Senior Living Fit Speed Speed Dr. Teresa Young, licensed Clinical Psychologist at Generations Psychological & Consultation Services, discusses what families should look out for with aging loved ones in Episode 21: Signs It's Time for Assisted Living Speed Speed Dr. Kerry Burnight, America’s Gerontologist, discusses experiencing ageism in Episode 22: Combating Stigmas on Aging Speed Speed

Created for families of aging loved one, the The Grey Take offers a fresh, fearless, and often funny perspective on one of life's most complex journeys: caregiving. The podcast dives headfirst into the grey areas families face when caring for aging loved ones, because life—and aging—isn't black and white.

Since its launch, The Grey Take has connected with caregivers and aging experts across the country through candid conversations, practical advice, and relatable stories. Building on the momentum of its first season, Brookdale is expanding the podcast experience by introducing video episodes, giving audiences a new way to engage with hosts and guests through YouTube and Spotify.

"Season One confirmed what we believed from the start: that caregivers are looking for authentic conversations, practical guidance, and a community that understands what they're going through," Brookdale Chief Marketing Officer David Cygan said. "We're excited to continue growing The Grey Take in Season 2 and beyond, while expanding access through video so even more people can connect with these important stories and conversations."

Season One featured episodes such as:

"Take Time for Yourself: Caregiver Exhaustion"

"Affording Senior Living: What You Need to Know"

"Our Take on Senior Romance & Dating"

"How to Help Without Taking Over"

Now entering Season Two, The Grey Take continues to expand the conversation with new guests, new perspectives, and, for the first time, full video episodes available on YouTube and Spotify. Episode 21, "Signs It's Time for Assisted Living," kicks off the new season by helping families recognize when additional support may be needed and how to navigate that transition with confidence and compassion

Listeners can continue to be part of the conversation through The Grey Take hotline, where caregivers can call or text to share stories, ask questions, or suggest topics for future episodes. The number is 1-833-GREYTXT (1-833-473-9898).

New episodes of The Grey Take are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

To learn more, watch episodes, or listen to the latest season, visit brookdale.com/grey-take.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations [email protected], 615-564-8666

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 543 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 46,000 residents as of May 31, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company expects to average approximately 42,800 consolidated units for the second quarter of 2026. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living