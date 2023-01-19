Brooke Burke Body & Soul Teams Up with Yogando Retreats for Custom, One-Of-A-Kind, Mindful Retreats in Bucket List Locations

Weekend Wellness Workshop to be held at Civana Wellness Resort in Carefree, AZ from March 23-26

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Burke Body & Soul, the premiere digital gym create by TV personality and fitness encourager Brooke Burke, is excited to announce a joint venture with world-renowned leader in travel management and experiential wellness Yogando Retreats to launch a series of wellness retreats in bucket list locations worldwide. Each retreat will be finely curated by Burke – for the mind, for the body, and for the soul.

The partnership kicks off in Brooke's home state of Arizona from March 23-26, 2023, at the Civana Wellness Resort in Carefree, AZ. Focused on fitness, self-care, and personal potential, the special VIP weekend wellness workshop will help attendees accomplish their goals and manifest their best self. The four-day, three-night retreat will include such modalities as breathwork, functional fitness, mantra movement, meditation, mindful nutrition, sound bath, yoga … and many more.

"There is something magical that happens when you bring a group of like-minded women together in real life for a transformational journey that will sculpt your body and reshape your mind," said Burke. "Kicking-off Brooke Burke Body & Soul wellness retreats in Arizona is especially exciting. Not only is it where I grew up. But Arizona has an indescribable energy that will drive the journey and empower attendees to recharge, reconnect, and reimagine their possibilities."

Reserve your spot at Brooke Burke Body & Soul's Weekend Wellness Workshop in Carefree, Arizona by visiting https://yogandoretreats.com/brooke-burke-body-soul/. Be sure to check out all of Brooke's live events including her classes on the scenic rooftop of Rafi Lounge in Malibu, Fitness Friday livestreams, and Zoom classes by visiting https://brookeburke.com/classes-retreats/. She will soon add daylong retreats in Malibu as well as additional destinations to the 2023 Yogando Retreats calendar.

Brooke Burke is a television host, fitness educator, author, mother, and founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body & Soul (BB Body & Soul) – your personal digital gym. Available on both IOS and Android as well as smart TV's, BB Body & Soul features original content to fuel your mind, body, and soul. Workouts range from bite-size target-toning to total body sessions incorporating HIIT, yoga, home workouts, 5 min ABS, BOOTY Burn, family fitness and more. BB Body & Soul also offers the highly popular Woman2Woman series where Brooke sits down for intimate discussions to inspire wellness as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges, LIVE classes, and team trainers 24/7. Made for every BODY and offering a seven-day free trial, consumers can download or stream BB Body & Soul by visiting https://www.brookeburke.com.

