Brooke Heffington Joins Institutional Real Estate, Inc. as Managing Director, Real Assets Adviser

Brooke brings with her a client-facing, B2B background with 20+ years in business management. This past year, she was the Business Development Associate for the Institute of Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) in charge of new and existing memberships and sponsorships. Prior to that, she was Vice President of National Sales for Blue Vault Partners, LLC, responsible for managing the implementation of the Broker Dealer Partnership Program. A Tennessee native, Brooke resides in Georgia, with her husband, three children and Maltipoo, while volunteering as a Forsyth County School's Mentor, North Forsyth High School Football Committee Member and North Point Ministries Middle School Small Group Leader.

"From my very first conversation with Brooke, there were two things that immediately stood out, passion and belief," says Tom Parker, Senior Managing Director at IREI. "Brooke's belief in providing excellent customer service combined with her passion for success, family and life in general is contagious. I am confident that Brooke will be a tremendous asset to her clients as well as our IREI family."

As Managing Director, Brooke will be responsible for business development and client relations for Real Assets Adviser. Based in Atlanta, she will report to Mr. Parker and is reachable by email at b.heffington@irei.com and by phone at +1 925-365-7165.

About Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI)

Since 1987, IREI has been a force, providing institutional investors and private wealth advisers with decision-making information and insights via its publications, conferences and related information services focused on the real estate, infrastructure and real assets investment industries.

IREI publishes a diversified portfolio of news magazines, special reports and directories for the benefit of the global infrastructure and institutional real estate investment community and for private wealth advisers in the United States. Each publication provides subscribers with news, insights and perspective on the trends and events shaping the industry and the investment landscape. The Company also is the sponsor and operator of the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies (iREOC).

To learn more about IREI and its products and services, visit www.irei.com.

