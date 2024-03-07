Brooke Kelley of The Kelley Group Launches Effort in Support of Female Leaders of Financial Advisory Firms

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 8, International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women around the world, both past and present. The Kelley Group joins in to applaud the achievements of women leaders who work in the financial services industry. While Covid 19 and turbulent markets took its toll on the number of women in the labor force, women are re-emerging to fill a record 8% of chief executive roles and 16% of CFO positions at Wall Street's S&P Firms.1

To support women leaders in the industry and those in their pursuit of leadership excellence, Brooke Kelley, cofounder of The Kelley Group, is organizing a collective group of Female Leaders of Financial Advisory Firms (FLFAF). Members of this think-tank will share experiences, lend support and guidance to help increase participation of women who aspire to higher positions in the industry.

The Kelley Group applauds the achievements of women leaders in the financial services industry. Post this

According to Brooke, "While we applaud the firms that have recognized the talents and capabilities of female leaders, it's important that we come together in support of each other. There are so many women in our industry who would benefit from knowing the other great female leaders in our industry who, like them, are charged with leading financial advisors."

She explains, "It's a ground-up initiative. Today, approximately 46% of employees in the finance sector are women; however, only 15% occupy executive roles. We believe that women in management positions and are part of field leadership are in a unique position to benefit other women seeking careers or wanting to advance their careers in the financial industry. Their participation can help pave the way for the next generation of female leaders."

If you would like to know more about the FLFAF initiative, CLICK HERE. https://thekelleygroup.net/female-leaders-of-financial-advisory-firms/

Please share this link with other women who might benefit from this group.

Brooke Kelley is recognized as a leading coach and is a member of Forbes Coaching Council. She has successfully coached executives listed to Forbes's and Barron's Top 50, as well as senior leaders for all the major wirehouse. Recently, she was nominated for the Thought Leadership Luminaries award and Inc's Top 100 Female Founder's. Brooke has been instrumental in the development of The Kelley Groups top-rated programs, many of which have been featured on PBS, MSN, CNN, and Fox. She is regularly published in industry magazines.



1 https://www.barrons.com/articles/most-influential-women-in-finance-ca839b71?mod=womenInFinance

CONTACT: Snezana Djuric

[email protected]

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.