Brooke Malone Hired as Director of Human Resources at the Vortex Companies

HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, the Vortex Companies, has hired Brooke Malone as its new Director of Human Resources. Ms. Malone's primary role will be to oversee the ongoing development and implementation of the HR management program while the young company continues to expand domestically and internationally. "We are growing exceptionally fast and its imperative we are able to support our employee development and new employee recruiting efforts," said Michael Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Brooke's background working with large, fast-paced, companies will help us manage this growth and streamline our HR processes."

A Houston native, Brooke was most recently Senior Human Resources Manager for Dallas based, Brinker International. Previous to that, she was an Employee Development Manager for National Oilwell/Varco. In all, Brooke offers 13+ years of talent management, system implementation, and policy and compliance experience. "It's nice to be back in Houston," added Ms. Malone. "I look forward to helping mold Vortex's HR department and believe my background suits the company's pace and energy."

ABOUT THE VORTEX COMPANIES

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for the second half of 2019, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

217924@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

https://www.vortexcompanies.com

