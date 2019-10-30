Brookfield Place Announces Holiday 2019 Programming

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Place (BFPL) New York announces its holiday 2019 line-up of seasonally inspired community and cultural events.

A renowned destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike, BFPL offers year-round events and unparalleled views of the Hudson River in a lively, picturesque setting with signature shops, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, and unique amenities.

Highlights this holiday season include quintessential New York City happenings such as Light Up Luminaries, The Rink, and the return of Santa at Brookfield Place. The holiday programming was curated with the community in mind to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at the Downtown Manhattan hub.

Canstruction

Now in its 27th year, Canstruction is an annual design competition featuring unique sculptures made from unopened cans of food. Admission is free; however, visitors are encouraged to bring a can of food to donate to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization. Following the exhibition, the structures are deconstructed, and the cans are all donated to City Harvest.

November 7 – 21, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Rink at Brookfield Place

Located on the Waterfront Terrace, The Rink at Brookfield Place opens in mid-November for another memorable season. New York residents and tourists alike enjoy the breathtaking views of the cityscape and Hudson River while skating the 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink. Led by former U.S. Olympian skaters, programming includes public skating, private lessons, intro to hockey for kids, corporate events, and more. Hours vary and are weather permitting.

Mid-November – March, Visit TheRinkatBrookfieldPlace.net for hours and updates.

Santa at Brookfield Place

Create lasting photo memories with Santa Claus. Santa at Brookfield Place features a special children's activity center to enjoy before sessions. Visitors can pre-order photo packages and make online reservations in advance. Walk-ins are welcome.

November 29 – December 24 , Closed Mondays except December 23 rd . Visit BFPLNY.com/Santa to schedule a visit with Santa and view complete hours.

December 15, Sensory-friendly Santa with Autism Speaks from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Santa welcomes children of all ages and abilities! This compassionate, sensory-friendly event allows families with children with all spectrums of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a Santa visit, in a comforting environment prior to public hours. Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience. Sensory-friendly Santa is held in partnership with Autism Speaks.

Sensory-friendly Santa with Autism Speaks from – Santa welcomes children of all ages and abilities! This compassionate, sensory-friendly event allows families with children with all spectrums of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a Santa visit, in a comforting environment prior to public hours. Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience. Sensory-friendly Santa is held in partnership with Autism Speaks. December 4 , 11 & 18, Special hours for pets from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pets are part of your family too! Have your beloved pet take a picture with Santa during select hours. Pets under 25 lbs. and in a carrier or carried only.

Light Up Luminaries

Light Up Luminaries signals the start of the holiday season with an evening full of cheer as Brookfield Place celebrates the spectacular light installation and annual tradition. Guests can also enjoy free ice skating on the waterfront, sweet treats, and live performances.

December 3 , 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Luminaries

A mesmerizing light installation created by the LAB at Rockwell Group for Brookfield Place, Luminaries is inspired by the season's traditions of sharing, giving, and community. Visitors are immersed in the suspended canopy of glowing lanterns that change in color and intensity within the Winter Garden. This interactive exhibit features three Wishing Stations where touch-activated wishes can be sent to the canopy of lanterns above, activating a magical display of lights and colors. Visitors are encouraged to watch light shows every hour and send wishes to the canopy above from the glowing wishing stations. Brookfield Place will donate $1, up to $25,000, for every wish made during the holiday season to Cookies for Kids' Cancer, a national non-profit that is committed to raising funds for research to develop new, improved and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer.

December 4 – January 3 , Visit BFPLNY.com/Luminaries for schedule details. Luminaries' light shows and wishing will be temporarily off during select events.

New York Theatre Ballet: Keith Michael's The Nutcracker

Performed by the New York Theatre Ballet, Keith Michael's innovative choreography is set to Tchaikovsky's classic score in this holiday masterpiece. The acclaimed dance company will present four performances in the Winter Garden, one of New York City's only free opportunities to enjoy this must-see holiday performance. Seating is first-come, first-served and early arrival is strongly suggested.

December 6 , 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

, 7 p.m. – December 7 , 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

, 1 p.m. – & – December 8 , 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

EVERYDAY HAPPENINGS

The following highlights free weekly activities and sights!

Saturday Morning Show

Popular family programming in Hudson Eats filled with music and entertainment.

September 21 – December 14 , 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday Night Sip & Shops

Do your holiday shopping on Monday Nights at BFPL and enjoy live music, cocktails, and more!

December 9 , 16, 23

Holiday Trees

Be enchanted by a modern twist of holiday trees reinterpreted with a unique variety of tropical bromeliads on the second level of the Winter Garden. Pose in front of these innovative trees and tag your pictures with #atBFPL and @BFPLNY for the chance to be featured on Brookfield Place's social media channels!

For more information on holiday programming, please visit bfplny.com or follow Brookfield Place New York on social media @BFPLNY.

