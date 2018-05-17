Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up

"At Brookfield Properties, we have developed a series of summer programming designed to welcome and engage the community with a full calendar of inspiring events throughout the season," says Brookfield Property Group Executive Vice President Ben Brown. "Brookfield Place New York aims to be a resource for families, local residents, and visitors to create memorable experiences while also providing a sense of place in downtown Manhattan."

Brookfield Place's summer programming is complemented by its signature shops, diverse dining options, and amenities such as the North Cove Sailing & Marina.

Additional food and beverage, retail and experiential destinations will be available throughout the summer including:

May 24 – 26: SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) by STREB Extreme Action Company

Elizabeth Streb's SEA kicks off the summer programming with a thrilling and death-defying show for all ages. Daredevil performers will interact with mechanics and apparatus specifically created for the show. The experience is described by the company as a wild kaleidoscope of ACTION events and music, human bodies careening through, around, and above invented hardware, while accompanied by STREB's resident DJ & Emcee. The edge-of-your-seat performance is a spectacle of adrenaline as STREB's action heroes redefine physics with unique "POPACTION" choreography that intertwines dance, athletics, boxing, rodeo, circus, and stunt work. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, May 24 : 12:30PM & 6PM

: & Friday, May 25 : 12:30PM & 6PM

: & Saturday, May 26 :

: KIDACTION Class: 9 – 11AM (Visit BrookfieldPlaceNY.com to register)

(Visit BrookfieldPlaceNY.com to register)

Marina Knot Tying Class: 9AM – 12PM

–

Family-friendly performances: 10AM – 12PM

–

STREB Extreme Action Company Show 12:30 – 1:30PM

June 13 – 20: Shop for a Cause

The Brookfield Women's Network is proud to present Shop for a Cause, a week long shopping event at Brookfield Place benefiting the Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone. Customers can purchase a charity partner booklet from the concierge to unlock exclusive offers and promotions, and receive entry into the luxury raffle from participating retailers. 100% of the proceeds of the booklet will go to the Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care, part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital.

Attend the Shop for a Cause kickoff event at Brookfield Place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5 – 7PM. Enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres and beverages, and hear from the Hassenfeld Children's Hospital during the speaker event at 5:30PM.

June 15 – 17: LMCC River to River 2018 | Catherine Galasso's Of Granite and Glass

A special performance from the 2018 River to River Festival will showcase Catherine Galasso's new work Of Granite and Glass, choreographed for and inspired by the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place. The show is part of Galasso's 10-part series, Of Iron and Diamonds, based on Giovanni Boccaccio's medieval-era collection of stories The Decameron. It will combine her signature cinematic tableaux, whimsical nonlinear narratives and charismatic performers to engage in a choreographic dialogue with the architecture and atmosphere of Brookfield Place. (Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7PM, and Sunday, June 17 at 5PM)

On Granite and Glass is co-commissioned by Arts Brookfield and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, and is presented as part of the River to River Festival 2018. The event is free and open to the public.

June 18 – 24: #PictureofPride

Gather your friends on the Waterfront Terrace and toast to Pride Week at Brookfield Place! The #PictureofPride celebration takes over the outdoor lounge at Brookfield Place providing the perfect backdrop to snap a photo inside the larger-than-life #PictureofPride frames. For every post on social media that tags @BrookfieldPlaceNY and #PictureofPride, $1 will be donated to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, up to $25,000. Brookfield Place is partnering with RBC Capital Markets, OppenheimerFunds and American Express for our Pride Week celebration. Brookfield Place will also host a special happy hour on Thursday, June 21st from 6 – 8PM featuring live music and more.

July 11 – 15: Jason Hackenwerth's Animal Soul

Arts Brookfield commissioned artist Jason Hackenwerth to create three large-scale inflated sculptures to be displayed on the Waterfront Plaza. Hackenwerth's famous balloon installations have been exhibited by museums around the world including the Guggenheim and the V&A. His Animal Soul sculptures will tower over the viewers at 20 to 30 feet high each and transform the waterfront into a larger-than-life sculpture garden. Hackenwerth will also create five wearable sculptures made entirely of sewn balloons that come to life when donned by dancers. Animal Soul will sweep viewers into a fantastical world of colorful creatures inspired by the magical, light-hearted persona of balloons and the otherworldly creatures that exist within every imagination. The event is free and open to the public. (Monday – Saturday, 12 – 8PM; Sunday, 12 – 6PM)

July 20 – 21, 27 – 28; August 3 – 4, 10 – 11: Fresh Catch

Brookfield Place will host an outdoor culinary series featuring weekly seafood specials and beer/wine offerings for purchase. (Select Fridays from 3 – 8PM; Saturdays from 11AM – 5PM)

August 22 – 23: US Open Experience 2018

The US Open Experience at Brookfield Place brings the excitement of the Open from Queens to Manhattan! The two days of free tennis activities will feature a full-size tennis court, big screens, and photo opportunities with the US Open trophies and other special activities. Former US Open Champions and current players will visit the Experience over the course of the two days. Evenings will feature free musical performances and an atmosphere that recreates all of the excitement found at America's Grand Slam. On Thursday, August 23rd, the USTA will hold the US Open Draw Ceremony which determines the order of play for the two-week tournament, that will feature a number of special guests and tennis stars. The event is free and open to the public.

August 25 – 31: Brookfield Place Tennis Open

Watch tennis stars on the court Saturday, August 25th for the start of the 3rd annual Brookfield Place Tennis Open. Cheer on corporate teams as they compete against each other, with a winner crowned on Thursday night. Tennis clinics for both kids and adults will be available throughout the week. The event is free and open to the public.

May 29 – August 18: Daily Events on the Waterfront

Beginning on Tuesday, May 29th, Brookfield Place offers games and daily events each evening on the Waterfront. The Tartinery Shack offering drinks and bites on the Waterfront Terrace's outdoor lounge make it an ideal after-work or weekend destination for get-togethers. These events are free and open to the public. Certain dates excluded, check BrookfieldPlaceNY.com for the full calendar and registration details for Fitness and Ping Pong.

Monday, 5 – 8PM : Ping Pong

Tuesday, 5 – 8PM : Trivia Tuesdays

Trivia Tuesdays Wednesday, 6 – 7PM : Fitness

Fitness Thursday, 6 – 8PM : Music & Film

Music & Film Saturday, 11AM – 12PM : Fitness

Fitness Sunday 11AM – 2PM : Lazy Sundays: DJs

North Cove Sailing & KidSail Summer Camp

North Cove Marina at Brookfield Place New York incorporates a variety of waterfront activities including a sailing school for adults and children. With the goal of getting New Yorkers on the Hudson, North Cove Sailing offers classes for all skill levels throughout the season. KidSail Summer Camp returns this year with full and half-day camp options for ages 7-17. Lessons are taught on a fleet of safe, stable Colgate 26 sailboats, with no previous experience required. North Cove Sailing Club Memberships are also available for those wanting season-long access to the Hudson for sailing and racing. Visit Northcovesailing.com for pricing information.

For more information on the summer preview, please visit BrookfieldPlaceNY.com or follow along on social media with @BrookfieldPLNY.

Click to download more images

About Brookfield Place New York

Brookfield Place is the downtown escape for fashion, food and art on the Hudson River. Its palm-filled Winter Garden and marble grand staircase create a calming backdrop for an exclusive collection of shops (including Suitsupply, Gucci, and J.Crew), art exhibits, and some of the city's most talked about food purveyors and restaurants from Blue Ribbon Sushi to the Michelin Starred Le District. Whether exploring our latest art installation, catching the sunset, or browsing our stores, Brookfield Place always offers something to discover. For more information, please visit: BrookfieldPlaceNY.com.

About Arts Brookfield

Arts Brookfield presents exciting, world-class cultural experiences to hundreds of thousands of people for free each year in both indoor and outdoor public spaces at Brookfield's premier properties in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Washington, D.C., Calgary, Toronto, London, Perth and Sydney. From concerts, theater and dance to film screenings and art exhibitions, Arts Brookfield brings public spaces to life through art. For more information, please visit: ArtsBrookfield.com

