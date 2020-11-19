Brookfield Place Unveils New Shops and Holiday Experiences for All Ages

Holiday offerings at Brookfield Place this season include traditional and beloved New York City happenings such as Luminaries, The Rink and a digital Nutcracker experience. New additions include an expanded Louis Vuitton and Sant Ambroeus Café among others. Studio BFPL: Holiday Edition will provide festive one-of-a-kind personalized performances. Other offerings include an interactive augmented reality experience featuring Santa's reindeer and a dreidel game. This year's holiday programming was curated with the community's health in mind to safely celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at New York City's most renowned retail, shopping and dining destination. Visitors to BFPL can enjoy a number of socially distanced events that include new touchless components and virtual reality experiences during this holiday season.

Luminaries

The holiday installation, Luminaries, is back by popular demand. Designed by the LAB at Rockwell Group, Luminaries returns to Brookfield Place with a series of mesmerizing light shows and new touchless wishing. Luminaries features a canopy of colorful lights emitting from hundreds of lanterns suspended among the palms in the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place. Each day from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, there will be contactless wishing stations located on the ground allowing visitors to send a motion-activated wish to the canopy of lanterns above, prompting a magical display of lights and colors to appear. For each wish made at the stations, Brookfield Place will donate $1, up to $25,000 to Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR). There will also be light shows at the top of every hour from 8:00AM to 10:00 PM, featuring beloved songs including "Winter Wonderland" by Michael Bublé, "Silver Bells" by Tony Bennett, "Let It Snow" by Pentatonix, and "Carol of the Bells" by The Bird and The Bee.

November 27 – January 3 : Visit BFPLNY.com/Luminaries for schedule details.

The Rink at Brookfield Place

Located on the Waterfront Terrace, The Rink at Brookfield Place opens in November for another memorable season. New York residents and tourists alike can skate on the 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Hudson River and cityscape.

November 16 : Visit BFPLNY.com for hours and updates.

New Retail Openings and BFPL Gift Card Promotion

Brookfield Place is one of New York City's most iconic and celebrated destinations that brings together modern office space, cultural experiences, curated dining, and world-class shopping. In tune with the latest in global and local culture, BFPL is one of New York's most celebrated experiential, culinary and shopping destinations. Just in time for holiday shopping, Brookfield Place has expanded its already impressive roster of retail and restaurant offerings. New retailers and eateries include Sant Ambroeus, Clean Market and an expanded Louis Vuitton.

The health and safety of visitors to Brookfield Place remains our number one priority. To ensure visitors' safety, BFPL has taken several different safety measures including installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the center and implementing easily visible signage to ensure social distancing. To discourage contact between employees and shoppers, BFPL introduced a series of touch-free interactive technology, in addition to the touch-free entrance at West Street via the WTC Transportation. All protocols are in accordance with CDC guidelines and City and State mandates.

The perfect gift for someone who has everything, Brookfield Place recently launched a new gift card program for shoppers to enjoy this season.

For shoppers that spend $250+, they will receive a $25 gift card,

gift card, shoppers that spend $500+, receive a $50 gift card, and

gift card, and those that spend $1,000+, will receive a $100 gift card to Brookfield Place!

Throughout the holiday season, there will also be a series of social media giveaways that the public can engage with through December 24th, 2020. Visit any one of our on-site concierges to learn more about curbside pick-up and to redeem your gift card.

Winter Installation by Reyna Noriega

Each year, Brookfield Place features a winter themed installation on its glass exterior. This year, BFPL selected artist Reyna Noriega to create a vibrant and unique design. Reyna Noriega is an Afro-Latina author, educator and visual artist whose work is inclusive, conscious, and forward-thinking.

Now – March 1, 2021 : This vinyl is on display on Brookfield Place's façade on Vesey Street, the Waterfront Plaza and West Street. There's also a complementary design featured in the Winter Garden. Visit BFPLNY.com/reyna-noriega for more information.

Complimentary Gift Wrap Station

As an added amenity, the district will now offer complimentary gift wrap services for those who purchase items from one of the destination's many retailers.

November 30 – December 24 : Visit BFPLNY.com to learn more and view complete hours.

Reindeer Roundup at Brookfield Place

This interactive family-friendly experience asks participants to explore Brookfield Place and find Santa's missing reindeer. Visitors will walk around the complex in search of virtual "magic snowflakes" that will help identify where the Augmented Reality reindeer are located. For those who find all the loose reindeer, there will be a special prize waiting at the concierge.

November 27 – December 9 , December 19 – 24: Visit BFPLNY.com/reindeerroundup for more information.

Visit BFPLNY.com/reindeerroundup for more information. December 10 – 18: During the week of Chanukah, there will be a special version of this experience, Dreidel Dash. Visit BFPLNY.com/DreidelDash for more information.

Virtual Vignettes of New York Theatre Ballet: The Nutcracker

A holiday favorite, this year's performance of the iconic ballet The Nutcracker, will take place virtually as the dancers perform vignettes throughout Brookfield Place.

December 9 , 16, 23: Visit BFPLNY.com/TheNutcracker for more information.

Studio BFPL: Holiday Edition

Visitors can kick-off the festive season with Studio BFPL: Holiday Edition this season. Taking place every Thursday through Sunday from December 3 to 20, guests can experience intimate, one-of-a-kind, festive musical performances that are socially distant, within the indoor spaces of Brookfield Place. Up to six people who have traveled together can expect to be entertained for 15-minutes by family-friendly celebratory holiday performances.

December 3 – December 20 : Performances are every Thursday – Sunday between December 3 to 20 , reservation only. Visit BFPLNY.com/ studio-bfpl-holiday-edition for schedule details and more information.

BFPL Jr

Make reservations to bring the family to BFPL for an entertaining and creative experience that will take place indoors for a limited number of families. Expect to create, learn, and be delighted by a variety of engaging activities including live performances and arts & craft workshops.

Saturdays, now through December 19 , reservation only.

reservation only. Reservations open the Monday before each event at 10am

Visit BFPLNY.com/bfpljr for more information and to make a reservation.

Digital Trivia Tuesdays

Test your trivia IQ at home with friends and family and play for fun prizes, during our digital weekly trivia series with Team ThinkFast. Part of the #BFPLatHome digital programming series.

Tuesdays, now through December 29

Visit BFPLNY.com/Trivia for more information and links to play.

For more information on holiday programming, please visit bfplny.com or follow Brookfield Place New York on social media @BFPLNY.

ABOUT ARTS BROOKFIELD

Arts Brookfield presents exciting, world-class cultural experiences to hundreds of thousands of people for free each year in both indoor and outdoor public spaces at Brookfield's premier office properties in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Toronto, Perth and Sydney. From concerts, theater and dance to film screenings and art exhibitions, Arts Brookfield has brought public spaces to life through art for more than 30 years.

ABOUT BROOKFIELD PLACE NEW YORK

Brookfield Place (BFPL) New York is one of Brookfield's most iconic Place Making destinations that brings together modern office space, cultural experiences, curated dining and world-class shopping. One of New York City's most dynamic districts, Brookfield Place is a step away from the everyday and in step with the latest in global and local culture. The 14-acre, 5-building complex on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan is home to some of the world's most innovative companies and one of New York's most celebrated experiential, culinary and shopping destinations. Brookfield animates its grand indoor and outdoor public spaces year-round through a mix of culture and events, bringing together a diverse array of New Yorkers and visitors. From waterfront cafes along the North Cove Marina to palm trees inside the famed Winter Garden, art installations to live music, Brookfield Place New York is a setting for discovery and inspiration, savoring and indulging, relaxing and socializing.

