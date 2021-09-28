Brookfield Properties Opens Manhattan West, New York City's Newest Destination For Food, Culture And Hospitality

With Skidmore, Owings & Merrill serving as the master architect, the complex is centered around a vibrant 2.5-acre urban pedestrian plaza with lush gardens and myriad public seating. The plaza will be enlivened year-round with free, public arts and events curated by Arts Brookfield, Brookfield's award-winning cultural programming department. Creative retail experiences focused on health, wellness and emerging brands and more than 25 innovative culinary concepts will line the plaza, offering visitors an enticing open-air shopping and dining experience.

"Manhattan West is New York City's newest destination for innovative culinary and cultural experiences," said Ben Brown, Managing Partner, Brookfield's real estate group. "More than three decades in the making, Manhattan West combines exceptional dining, entertainment and retail - opening today - with state-of-the art office space, luxury residences and a stunning boutique hotel, all surrounding a 2.5-acre landscaped public plaza that will be programmed year round by Arts Brookfield. Direct connections to the new Moynihan Train Hall, Madison Square Garden and, soon, The High Line, situate the complex in the very heart of Manhattan's new West Side. We are incredibly proud that Manhattan West will contribute to the energy and dynamism of New York City as the city continues to come back to life. We would like to thank our first-class partners and teams for helping us to realize this large-scale, long-planned and monumental vision."

CULINARY DESTINATION

Manhattan West's crown jewel is its collection of new restaurant concepts, bringing together a selection of powerhouse names in the culinary industry. The restaurants, each overlooking the central plaza, offer a diverse array of cuisines and feature cascading, outdoor terraces for al fresco dining to complement the interior dining rooms.

Opening early fall, Ci Siamo is the newest restaurant from Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group and Chef Hillary Sterling that centers around live-fire cooking and an Italian-inflected menu. Serving as an all-day neighborhood kitchen, Danny Meyer also brings his Daily Provisions concept to Manhattan West. Arriving next month, Citizens New York will bring an elevated quick service culinary market with hotspots including Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Sa'Moto, El Pollo Verde, Plant Nation and more to the neighborhood along with two restaurant concepts from parent company sbe, the famed west-coast staple Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi and Casa Dani by three-star Michelin Chef Dani Garcia. Located inside of Pendry Manhattan West, Zou Zou's by Quality Branded is helmed by Chefs Madeline Sperling and Juliana Latif and offers an Eastern Mediterranean menu to the district. Midnight Theater presents a lively riff on Asian classics with its restaurant Hidden Leaf this October, rounding out the signature culinary experiences at Manhattan West.

The interplay between the spaces and open-air plaza create an energizing environment the minute you step into Manhattan West. With the introduction of these new restaurants, bars and cafes, the West Side is transforming into a culinary destination within walking distance of major attractions like Madison Square Garden, the High Line, Penn Station and Moynihan Train Hall.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brookfield Properties on a mutual goal to inspire and bring community together through a shared love of food," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of C3. "Citizens New York will serve as our first flagship culinary market and is a culmination of C3's renowned talent, from the design partnership with David Rockwell and his team at The Rockwell Group, to our famed chef partners (Chef Katusya Uechi, Dani Garcia, Dario Cecchini and Masaharu Morimoto). Our goal with the opening of Citizens New York is to democratize Haute Cuisine and make our renowned dishes helmed by famed global chefs available to all at everyday prices."

"We've been eagerly anticipating the debut of Manhattan West - a key to unlocking and bridging the West Side's potential as a destination neighborhood," said Union Square Hospitality Group Founder & CEO Danny Meyer. "The opening represents a pivotal moment of our city's revival and gives us good reason to celebrate. USHG is proud to be part of this ever-evolving, hospitality-forward project that we know will continue to take shape alongside the city."

PENDRY MANHATTAN WEST

Recently opened, Pendry Manhattan West is the latest property in the Pendry Hotels & Resorts portfolio and the brand's first hotel in New York City. In collaboration with Brookfield Properties, the hotel is designed by acclaimed architectural design firm, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and features 164 luxury guest rooms, including 30 suites, each with interiors by world-renowned Gachot Studios and lighting by L'Observatoire International. The hotel is characterized by a dramatic, undulating glass and granite façade, giving the 23-story building an outsize visual impact and creating contemporary, unique bay windows in each room

In addition to Zou Zou's, opening soon, the hotel is home to its signature Bar Pendry lobby bar, day-to-night space Garden Room, dedicated meeting and event spaces, and a 24/7, 1,700-square-foot fitness center featuring Technogym equipment and Peloton bikes. Pendry Manhattan West will also provide guests elevated access to Midnight Theatre, as it redefines the way New Yorkers spend a night out in the city.

"We are pleased to debut Pendry Manhattan West, which combines the vibrancy of Manhattan with Pendry's signature service, bringing a new hospitality experience to the city," said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Montage International. "Together with the dynamic, experiential restaurants, retail and cultural attractions as part of Manhattan West, Pendry is proud to be at the epicenter of the city's newest neighborhood."

PUBLIC PLAZA & ART/CULTURE

Serving as the heart of the development, Manhattan West's 2.5-acre public plaza designed by James Corner Field Operation was created to be inclusive and welcoming, featuring hundreds of movable chairs, tables, benches and planters, which bring lush greenery to the space. Upon entering the plaza, visitors are welcomed by Citrovia, the standout interactive, outdoor art exhibit that debuted this summer and boasts thousands of whimsical, hand-painted lemons and groves.

To create a lively, energetic environment, Arts Brookfield has further activated Manhattan West's public spaces with year-round, free, public programming, including a host of interactive cultural events like Theatre For One's 'Here Is Future', an experience that brought together one actor and one audience member for a sensational and intimate experience, and STREB EXTREME ACTION by Elizabeth Streb, a series of stunning choreographed feats of physicality, scientifically planned chaos, strength, risk, and elegance. Upcoming art commissions include the Plaza Media Wall in October and a rotating series of public art installations in early 2022. Visitors to the neighborhood can also enjoy scheduled outdoor fitness classes, ping pong tournaments and seasonal activations.

Finally, to round out the entertainment experience at Manhattan West, guests will soon be welcome to Midnight Theater. Arriving in October, this contemporary variety theater will serve as a portal to unique stories and experiences featuring talent from the worlds of magic, music, comedy, Broadway, and more.

"We are thrilled to be joining a world-class roster of talent across culture, cuisine, hospitality, retail and the arts at Manhattan West and can't wait to introduce the public to Midnight Theatre and Hidden Leaf this fall," said Midnight Theatre co-founder Josh Cohen. "Brookfield Properties has been a phenomenal partner throughout the development and after such a challenging period for New Yorkers, we are honored to be part of a project that celebrates the city. We are excited to bring new, unique experiences across food and beverage, music, magic, comedy, Broadway and more to our guests and to be a part of the economic and cultural revival of New York City."

IMMERSIVE RETAIL CONCEPTS

The neighborhood's 2.5-acre public plaza is lined with a wide-array of wellness and lifestyle brands that complement the full suite of culinary and hospitality offerings. Manhattan West's retail stores are accessed through the plaza, creating a vibrant indoor-outdoor shopping and dining experience.

Tenants include:

Black Fox Coffee, specialty coffee shop and cafe

specialty coffee shop and cafe City National Bank, flagship financial center of America's premier private and business bank

flagship financial center of America's premier private and business bank Life Wine & Spirits , wine and spirits shop from C 3

, wine and spirits shop from C Midnight Theatre , intimate variety theater with seats for 160 guests

, intimate variety theater with seats for 160 guests New Stand , reimagined traditional newsstand that appeals to the modern consumer

, reimagined traditional newsstand that appeals to the modern consumer The NHL Shop , state-of-the-art retail flagship store that will also act as an event and entertainment space to celebrate the game of hockey, with activations and public events in the plaza including a seasonal ice rink

, state-of-the-art retail flagship store that will also act as an event and entertainment space to celebrate the game of hockey, with activations and public events in the plaza including a seasonal ice rink Peachy, popular skincare and anti-wrinkle treatment studio

popular skincare and anti-wrinkle treatment studio Peloton Store, retail location for stationary bikes, tread and apparel

retail location for stationary bikes, tread and apparel Peloton Studios , flagship multi-studio location for Peloton digital and in-person group classes

, flagship multi-studio location for Peloton digital and in-person group classes Public Rec , men's and women's fashion retailer known for athleisure

, men's and women's fashion retailer known for athleisure OPR Eyewear Flagship , hand-crafted eyewear brand from Sorrento, Italy

, hand-crafted eyewear brand from Sorrento, Reset by Therabody , inaugural Manhattan location offering wellness experiences and immersive bodywork and treatments

, inaugural location offering wellness experiences and immersive bodywork and treatments Rothmans , family-owned and operated men's clothing store

, family-owned and operated men's clothing store Starbucks, signature coffee shop with bespoke storefront and to-go window

signature coffee shop with bespoke storefront and to-go window Whole Foods, eco-minded neighborhood grocer with organic and natural products

"With these partners committed to Manhattan West, we are set to open the complex this month as a premier destination in New York City for a compelling array of emerging lifestyle and wellness experiences, culinary concepts, entertainment venues and hospitality," said Jason Maurer, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing, Brookfield Properties. "Our goal was to attract engaging brands with experiential concepts to create unique experiences for visitors and residents of the neighborhood, while leveraging an untapped demand for new health and wellness-centric storefronts in the city. This is a pivotal moment for Brookfield Properties and the city at-large, as we bring this project to life after years of strategic planning and execution."

OFFICE & RESIDENTIAL SPACE

Manhattan West is situated at the doorstep to New York's newest transit hub, Moynihan Train Hall, and one block from the 7-train, providing unparalleled urban and suburban travel connections (A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 7, LIRR, NJ Transit, Amtrak and future connection to Metro North). The incredible access to major forms of transportation make commuting to Manhattan Wests' offices that much easier.

Manhattan West has a variety of unique office spaces attracting a diverse and dynamic group of tenants, including brand new corporate space at One and Two Manhattan West; airy, large floor plates for tech and creative tenants at Five Manhattan West; and coworking for young and growing companies at The Lofts. The near six-million square-feet of office space features tenants such as the NHL, Earnest & Young, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, JPMorgan Chase and Amazon. Fully leased, luxury residences at The Eugene contribute to the live, work and play environment in the complex.

For additional information, please visit ManhattanWestNYC.com .

ABOUT MANHATTAN WEST

Manhattan West is New York City's newest dynamic destination for food, culture, retail, hospitality and the modern workplace by Brookfield Properties. Spanning eight acres, Manhattan West is located in the center of Manhattan's new West Side, steps away from Moynihan Hall, Madison Square Garden and The High Line, with seamless access to the theater district, entertainment district, Chelsea art galleries, Meatpacking District and more. Home to diverse world-class office space, Pendry Manhattan West, luxury residences at The Eugene, experiential retail amenities, and unparalleled culinary concepts surrounding a landscaped, two-acre public plaza enlivened with immersive art and entertainment programming by Arts Brookfield, Manhattan West incorporates the best of Brookfield's global placemaking portfolio to create a new district that has something for everyone. Visit www.ManhattanWestNYC.com for further information.

ABOUT BROOKFIELD PROPERTIES

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management — a global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in assets under management. Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate. For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com .

