Brookfield Renewable U.S. Files Notice of Intent to Develop Speedway Solar and Battery Storage Facility in Sherman County, Oregon

Project will create hundreds of construction jobs and 900MW of clean energy

GRASS VALLEY, Ore., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Renewable U.S. today announces that a Notice of Intent (NOI) has been filed with the Oregon Department of Energy to develop the Speedway Solar and Battery Storage Project, located east of Grass Valley. This project underscores Brookfield Renewable's long-term commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Speedway Project solar power facility will be coupled with a battery energy storage system, enhancing the reliability and stability of the regional energy grid. Once completed, the facility is expected to generate approximately 900 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free energy, making it one of the largest such projects in the state.

"We are pleased to deliver the NOI and take this significant step forward in developing the Speedway Project," said John Soininen, vice president of development at Brookfield Renewable U.S. "We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received in Sherman County and look forward to building long-term relationships throughout the community."

This project is strategically located near the Oregon Raceway just outside of Grass Valley. The project is located next to an existing transmission line eliminating the need for additional transmission lines to reach the grid.

The project layout is what really sets the Speedway Project apart. The design of the solar arrays will be in "ribbons" along the edges of fields to protect existing agricultural and wildlife corridors, thereby allowing continued agricultural use of the land.

"With Speedway, we want to preserve the county's legacy of natural resource stewardship," Soininen continued. "By working with the landowners, we can reach our twin goals of decarbonizing the grid and maintaining the character of the region."

In addition to its environmental benefits, the Speedway Project is expected to bring significant economic opportunities to Sherman County. During the construction phase, the project will create hundreds of family wage jobs and stimulate local economic activity. Once operational, it will provide ongoing employment opportunities and contribute to the local tax base for shared priorities like firefighters, education and infrastructure.

For more information about the Speedway Project or to get in touch with the project team, please visit our website at www.speedwaysolarproject.com.

About Brookfield Renewable U.S.

Brookfield Renewable U.S. is a leading owner, operator and developer of renewable power, delivering innovative, renewable power solutions that accelerate the world towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

SOURCE Brookfield Renewable U.S.