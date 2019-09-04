Brookfield Residential Proud to be Involved With Top Masterplan Communities in the USA

Ontario Ranch in Southern California's Inland Empire is the number-seven best-selling masterplan nationwide. Brookfield Residential is a co-developer of Ontario Ranch, and its own masterplanned community, New Haven , is within the larger Ontario Ranch. As of mid-year, 2019 Ontario Ranch recorded 474 new-home sales. A full 56% of sales at the New Haven masterplan in Ontario Ranch sold to millennials , marking the second-straight year that the community was a national leader in millennial sales.

In Arizona's Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale region, Brookfield Residential and DMB Associates are owners and developers of the nation's number-eight best-selling masterplan, Eastmark. The community recorded 469 sales by mid-year, making it the number-one seller in Arizona. RCLCO has ranked Eastmark number-one in Arizona four years in a row (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018) and among the top 20 in the nation four years in a row (within the top 10 for 3 of those years). Eastmark marked its 5th anniversary June 1, 2018 and currently has over 7,000 residents.

And in Denver, Colorado, Brookfield Properties is the current developer of Stapleton, the nation's number-14 best-selling community, with 321 mid-year sales. A fund of Brookfield Asset Management acquired Stapleton – a model for re-use of the former Stapleton International Airport – when it purchased the masterplan's original developer Forest City in Q4 2018. Often considered the largest urban-infill redevelopment in the U.S., the 4,700-acre mixed-use community includes 12 distinct neighborhoods and is home to 30,000 residents. Brookfield Residential will soon bring three new home collections to Stapleton's 12th and final neighborhood, North End: The Signature Portfolio (from 1,786-2,159 square feet), the Tealight Portfolio (1,208-1,526 square feet), which are both single-family residences, and the townhomes of Cadence (1,390-1,877 square feet). These architecturally significant homes feature seamless indoor/outdoor living and walls of windows.

"RCLCo's new sales report highlights Brookfield Residential's increasingly dominant role in North American masterplanning and homebuilding," said Brookfield California and Southwest Chief Operating Officer Ted McKibben. "On the masterplan side, Brookfield exhibits a highly successful long-term strategy of pacing development and design to market conditions. And on the homebuilding side, buyers are simply attracted to our homes and the range of choices they offer, from entry-level millennials and growing families, to empty-nesters and retirees."

Ontario Ranch and New Haven

Recent openings and new development at the 124-acre New Haven in Ontario Ranch reflect the success there. Among the top-selling new neighborhoods are Holiday and Solstice, which offer attainably priced and stylish townhomes in one-, two-, or three-bedroom configurations. The sales pace mirrors the dramatic growth of the Inland Empire region, including the rise of commercial development and employment. As part of that growth, Brookfield and development partner Frontier Real Estate Investments are building New Haven Marketplace, an approximately 95,000-square-foot retail and restaurant development anchored by Stater Bros markets. New Haven Marketplace opens mid-2020. At build-out, New Haven is expected to bring approximately 2,500 homes to the market.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com contact:

SOURCE Brookfield Residential