Brookhaven Chamber Adds $5000 Grants to Assist Local Eateries, Bars

"Local restaurants and bars are vital to Brookhaven, to keeping this a vibrant area that residents and visitors alike want to frequent. By providing these grants, hopefully we're removing a major financial burden that will help our entrepreneurs make it through this challenging time," said Alan Goodman, president of the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce.

"This is another joint effort with the City which we couldn't undertake without them. Their cooperation, funding and overall assistance has been integral in us being able to provide unprecedented support to our business community," said Goodman.

Besides the grant program, the Chamber is offering:

Free FDA-, EPA-approved deep-clean sanitizations to all Brookhaven businesses. The cleanings follow CDC-guidelines, are 99% effective, last up to 90 days. They can be scheduled through December 9 .

. Free Covid-19 Kits that include hand sanitizers, disposable face masks, digital temperature gauges, bi-lingual instructional posters and more. Hundreds of these kits have been distributed to businesses, members and non-members alike.

"Besides these initiatives, which cost thousands of dollars, we're talking with business owners and proprietors to determine what else we can do and how else we can help them," said Goodman.

To apply for the beverage license grants, schedule a deep-clean, receive Covid-Kits or inquire about Chamber membership and benefits, contact Project Manager, Claudia Colichon, at [email protected].

ABOUT

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce was created in 2012 when the city was created. Its primary goals are to make the city a better place to work, live and learn by promoting an environment for commercial prosperity, educational success, and a superior quality of life.

It provides comprehensive solutions and resources for businesses to organize, grow and thrive. And it targets and recruits new businesses to the Brookhaven area, while working with existing enterprises to expand and create new jobs and opportunities.

