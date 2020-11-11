Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce Taking Extra Steps to Help Businesses Protect Health of Customers, Employees

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of helping limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce, working jointly with the City of Brookhaven, is now offering "Covid Prevention Kits"to the city's businesses. The kits are in addition to the EPA- and FDA-approved sanitization/deep-cleaning services the Chamber began making available in mid-October. Both the kits and the sanitization services are free to all Brookhaven businesses.

"The health and safety of Brookhaven employees, residents and customers are our top priority," said Alan Goodman, president of the Brookhaven Chamber. "Our "Covid-19 Kits" are comprehensive and produced based on the latest guidelines provided by the CDC. The quality, quantity, and broad availability of these kits and other measures the Chamber has undertaken are a direct result of the partnership we have with the city and our joint goal of helping everyone feel safer whenever and wherever they are in Brookhaven."

The free sanitizing kits include:

Disposable masks

Hand sanitizers (16oz and 8 oz)

Temperature gauges

Bi-lingual (6"x6") vinyl, full-color window clings.

Bi-lingual COVID-19 (12"x24") posters

The kits and sanitization services are free and available through December 9 to all Brookhaven businesses and can be ordered directly from the Chamber. Refills are also available until the current inventory (estimated at 4-6 months' supply) is depleted.

To help improve the awareness of the kits and the sanitizing services, a Chamber team led by Project Manager Claudia Colichon, is going directly to Brookhaven businesses with sample kits and signing them up for sanitization services.

"We strongly believe the measures we are taking as a Chamber and as a community, along with these kits and the sanitization services we're offering, will make Brookhaven a safer environment for residents, shoppers, visitors and employees," said Colichon.

For more information on how to receive a Covid-19 Kit and sanitization services, contact Claudia Colichon at [email protected]

ABOUT

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce was created in 2012 when the city was created. Its primary goals are to make the city a better place to work, live and learn by promoting an environment for commercial prosperity, educational success, and a superior quality of life.

It provides comprehensive solutions and resources for businesses to organize, grow and thrive. And it targets and recruits new businesses to the Brookhaven area, while working with existing enterprises to expand and create new jobs and opportunities.

SOURCE Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce