Brookhaven Manor Named to 'Best of Senior Living' List

To qualify for inclusion on the "Best of 2021" awards, providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars or above and receive six new reviews on SeniorAdvisor.com during the award period. Brookhaven Manor is one of less than 3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada to be honored with this award, and is the only community in Ann Arbor to be selected.

A 140-unit, 55+ retirement community, Brookhaven Manor offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy daily meals, housekeeping services, hair salon, activities, transportation, paid utilities and more. Brookhaven Manor is managed by FOURMIDABLE, a national real estate management company.

"We're honored for Brookhaven to receive this award once again," said Mike Schocker, President of FOURMIDABLE. "It's a testament to the amazing effort from our staff there, who worked harder than ever last year to keep our residents safe and happy during the pandemic."

Created in 2013, the Best of Senior Living Award recognizes senior living communities that receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families and visitors. Brookhaven's reviews highlight the happiness and respect from both residents and staff, as well as the high quality of life. "Living here for 5 years is 'home' for me," one resident stated.

To learn more about Brookhaven Manor or inquire about available apartments, visit them at www.brookhavenmanorapartments.com or contact them at 734-747-8800.

CONTACT:

Michael Schocker, President

248-593-4634

Sue Voyles, Logos Communications

734-667-2005

SOURCE FOURMIDABLE