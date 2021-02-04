Brookhaven Manor Named to 'Best of Senior Living' List
SeniorAdvisor.com has honored Ann Arbor community every year since award creation in 2013
Feb 04, 2021, 08:55 ET
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Brookhaven Manor, a 55 or older senior living community in Ann Arbor, MI, has won a highly selective national award from SeniorAdvisor.com. Named as one of the 2021 Best of Senior Living Award by A Place for Mom, this is a distinction the community has earned since the awards were first established.
To qualify for inclusion on the "Best of 2021" awards, providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars or above and receive six new reviews on SeniorAdvisor.com during the award period. Brookhaven Manor is one of less than 3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada to be honored with this award, and is the only community in Ann Arbor to be selected.
A 140-unit, 55+ retirement community, Brookhaven Manor offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy daily meals, housekeeping services, hair salon, activities, transportation, paid utilities and more. Brookhaven Manor is managed by FOURMIDABLE, a national real estate management company.
"We're honored for Brookhaven to receive this award once again," said Mike Schocker, President of FOURMIDABLE. "It's a testament to the amazing effort from our staff there, who worked harder than ever last year to keep our residents safe and happy during the pandemic."
Created in 2013, the Best of Senior Living Award recognizes senior living communities that receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families and visitors. Brookhaven's reviews highlight the happiness and respect from both residents and staff, as well as the high quality of life. "Living here for 5 years is 'home' for me," one resident stated.
To learn more about Brookhaven Manor or inquire about available apartments, visit them at www.brookhavenmanorapartments.com or contact them at 734-747-8800.
CONTACT:
Michael Schocker, President
248-593-4634
Sue Voyles, Logos Communications
734-667-2005
SOURCE FOURMIDABLE