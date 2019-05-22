Brooklight Place Securities, Inc. Announces Ownership Changes

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Brokers Alliance, Inc. ("Brokers Alliance") and Acrylic Financial, Inc. ("Acrylic Financial") today announced their acquisition of an equity interest in Brooklight Place Securities, Inc. ("BPSI"), a registered securities broker-dealer.

As part of the transaction, Charles R. "Bob" Brettell was appointed President of BPSI and David Racich, Charles Truhlar and Amy Buikema, BPSI's Chief Compliance Officer, joined BPSI's Board of Directors. Mr. Racich & Mr. Truhlar will also continue in their executive capacities with Brokers Alliance, a national Insurance Marketing Organization, and Acrylic Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor.

Mr. Truhlar stated, "We are excited to join an organization with the reputation and track record of success that BPSI has established. The synergies between insurance services, registered investment advisory and the broker-dealer are undeniable, and we're looking forward to growth opportunities in all sectors. Bob's vision of expansion matches our own and provides an excellent foundation to do just that."

Mr. Brettell stated, "Joining forces with Brokers Alliance and Acrylic Financial allows us to create the 'three-legged stool' of securities, insurance and managed money options that was previously only available to captive representatives. The ability to synthesize that model and graft it onto a fully independent chassis allows BPSI's representatives unparalleled access to products and services they previously had to cobble together by themselves and adds the ability for them to scale their businesses in a seamless and expedited manner. In other words, we think this is a game-changer for the independent representative market and we're excited to be able to begin to offer it as we continue 'lighting the way to a brighter tomorrow.'"

About BPSI

Brooklight Place Securities, Inc. ("BPSI") is a registered securities broker-dealer that has served its valued representatives and clients for more than 35 years. For more information please visit www.brooklightplacesecurities.com.

About Brokers Alliance

Brokers Alliance is a national insurance marketing organization serving insurance agents in all 50 states. For more information please visit www.brokersalliance.com

About Acrylic Financial

Acrylic Financial is a Registered Investment Advisory firm serving clients and advisors since 2017. For more information please visit www.acrylicfinancial.com

CONTACT:

Charles R. Brettell

Tel: (816) 824-3980

E-Mail: bbrettell@bpsecinc.com

SOURCE Brooklight Place Securities, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.brooklightplacesecurities.com

