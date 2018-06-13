Brookline Bank Introduces New Provider of Payroll and HR Services for Business Customers, both Large and Small

"A business with five employees has vastly different needs than one with 500. With Complete Payroll Solutions as our provider, Brookline Bank can deliver a range of scalable payroll solutions that offer customers greater efficiencies and affordability," said Darryl Fess, President and CEO of Brookline Bank. "Ultimately, this is about making banking easier for business customers and helping them grow."

CPS's services ensure that customers are compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local regulations. In addition to payroll the company offers optional human resource tools including employee handbook creation and health and benefits administration services.

CPS Payroll & HR services include:

Payroll, direct deposit and multi-state tax filing

Employee Self-Service Portal for pay stubs, W-2/1099s, pay history, etc.

Automated text alerts for management and employees

Secure document storage library for employer and employee records

Optional new employee onboarding, expense reporting, time and attendance

Ongoing customer support from industry-certified, payroll professionals

HR Support Center that serves as a resource for numerous HR-related issues

Health and Benefits Administration

Customers can learn more about these new services at the Brookline Bank Payroll Services web page, brooklinebank.com/payroll.

About Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank is a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), and is headquartered in Brookline, Massachusetts. A full-service financial institution, Brookline Bank provides individuals and businesses with deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity lending, commercial and CRE banking, cash management, foreign exchange, and merchant services, as well as access to investment services. Brookline Bank operates 25 offices in Greater Boston. For more information go to brooklinebank.com. Brookline Bank is an Equal Opportunity and Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC / Member DIF.

About Complete Payroll Solutions

Complete Payroll Solutions is the Northeast's largest and fastest-growing human resource, benefits and payroll service provider, helping employers address the ever-changing complexities of employee life cycle management. Founded in 2003 by owners with a long tradition in the industry, Complete Payroll Solutions has maintained its "customer first" philosophy that has defined the company since its inception, even amid rapid growth. Investing heavily in the belief that local is better, the company continues its mission to deliver cutting-edge technology with world-class products and service at the community level. Complete Payroll Solutions now has 10 locations throughout the region that service more than 6,000 business customers and is continuing to expand in area communities. To learn more about the company, visit www.completepayrollsolutions.com

For Further Information Please Contact:

Peter Roveto

Brookline Bank

617-730-3500

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookline-bank-introduces-new-provider-of-payroll-and-hr-services-for-business-customers-both-large-and-small-300665861.html

SOURCE Brookline Bank

Related Links

http://www.brooklinebank.com

