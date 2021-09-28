Brookline Bank Signs Multi-Year Contract with Prolific Banking Inc. for Commercial Onboarding Solution

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookline Bank is the first bank client with Prolific Banking for the On-Ramp enrollment-as-a-service product providing automated enrollment of cash management customers.

The deal follows a successful Innovation Partnership with participation from the bank and the Prolific Banking team in a discovery and prototyping project designed to demonstrate the value and benefits of the solution.

"To compete in this rapidly changing industry, we value the application of technology-based innovation to provide our customers with the perfect blend of high-tech and high-touch," said Mona Macero, Director, Cash Management for Brookline Bancorp. "The Prolific Banking solution will support commercial service enrollment that is fast and easy, improving the overall client experience."

"We are gratified to have Brookline Bank as a client as they value strong customer relationships and are willing to invest in innovative technology to support that philosophy" said Joe Spatarella, Prolific Banking Chief Client Success Officer. As commercial banking shifts to a digital processing model, it is essential that information about customers and the services they use be enriched to retain and expand those relationships. Further, onboarding business and commercial customers is a complex process that cannot scale without process automation."

About Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank is a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and is headquartered in Brookline, Massachusetts. A full-service financial institution, Brookline Bank provides individuals and businesses with deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity lending, commercial and CRE banking, cash management, merchant services, and access to investment services. Brookline Bank operates over 30 offices in Greater Boston and the North Shore. For more information go to brooklinebank.com. Brookline Bank is an Equal Opportunity and Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Prolific Banking, Inc.

Atlanta-based Prolific Banking was founded in 2020 by a team experienced in commercial banking and software development. This fintech is a key technology partner for financial institutions providing thought leadership and innovative solutions to digital banking.

The Prolific Banking mission is to facilitate digital transformation of commercial banking, enabling competition in a modern technology environment with a level of digital engagement that improves client experience, provides efficiencies and scale, and generates new revenue streams. For additional information about Prolific Banking, please visit: prolificbanking.com or call us at: 470-481-1049

Media contact:

Joe Spatarella

470-481-1049

[email protected]

SOURCE Prolific Banking, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.prolificbanking.com/

