Brooklinen Re-introduces Its Best-Selling Bedding Collection: Meet The All New Luxe Sateen

In the next phase of its product relaunch initiative, Brooklinen has updated its iconic Luxe sheets with a proprietary fabrication exclusive to Brooklinen.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklinen, the soft home essentials brand offering premium, award-winning bedding and bath products, today announced the relaunch of its flagship Luxe Sateen Collection, elevating its signature sheets with richer materials and an irresistibly luxurious feel. Designed for those who want a home that feels unmistakably their own, the new collection brings a heightened sense of craftsmanship and comfort to everyday living featuring a proprietary fabrication unique to Brooklinen.

In the next phase of its product relaunch initiative, Brooklinen has updated its iconic Luxe sheets with a proprietary fabrication exclusive to the brand.

Brooklinen spent over three years leveraging customer feedback and extensive fabric research to reimagine the brand's best-selling sheets. Standout features of the new collection include a proprietary finish that delivers exceptional softness, premium long-staple cotton for a superior drape and smooth feel, and an increased thread count and weight for enhanced durability. Designed in New York City, these OEKO-TEX®-certified sheets are crafted exclusively for Brooklinen in Portugal, one of the world's leading textile regions.

"We've sold over one million sets of Luxe Sateen, but we knew that even the best in bed could be better," said Billy May, Brooklinen's Chief Executive Officer. "We've never shied away from delivering best-in-class products at the most competitive prices, and we're thrilled to continue setting the standard with an incredible product customers can only find at Brooklinen."

With this launch, Brooklinen takes a fresh look at the product that first catapulted the brand to Internet stardom over 10 years ago, elevating its bestselling sheets for a new generation of customers. The update reflects an intentional focus on better materials, improved construction and a more luxurious feel, proving that even a category leader can keep getting better. From the cheeky So $@!&ing Soft tagline to richly textured, sensory imagery, the collection reinforces Brooklinen's position as a disruptive voice in a traditionally understated category; while third-party validation from the experts at Architectural Digest underscores the collection's best-in-class quality at an exceptional value.

Brooklinen's broader product and design evolution began in 2025 with updates to its Midweight Plush Towels and Washed European Linen collections, alongside the introduction of Breezeweave Cotton and Washed Classic Percale. In 2026, the brand has continued to elevate its core assortment across Comforters, Pillows, and Super-Plush Towels, with more than 80% of its product offering refreshed thus far. As part of its strategy to evolve product, brand and experience, Brooklinen is focused on helping customers create spaces that feel personal, considered and authentic to themselves.

Where To Buy

The Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Collection, launching on June 1, is available online at brooklinen.com, and in Brooklinen's retail stores across the country. The full line includes sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers in a range of evergreen solids, stripes and patterns, as well as unique limited edition colorways.

About Brooklinen

Founded in Brooklyn in 2014, Brooklinen disrupted the bedding industry by offering premium, hotel-quality sheets and towels at accessible prices and selling direct-to-consumer. Today, Brooklinen is one of the largest, digital-first home essentials brands with the same mission to create more happiness at home. Combining creative design with premium, globally sourced fabrications, Brooklinen's bedding, bath and home accessories celebrate the diverse ways people live today. Privately-held, Brooklinen has received hundreds of industry awards, secured over 150,000 five-star reviews and earned the love of over six million customers (and growing). Visit online at http://www.brooklinen.com or at one of the company's retail locations.

SOURCE Brooklinen