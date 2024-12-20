Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research, the parent company of Brooklyn Investment Group, LLC, Announces Strategic Funding from Atypical Ventures, S&P Global, and Asset and Wealth Management Executives

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research ("Brooklyn") announced the closing of a strategic funding round led by Atypical Ventures, with participation from S&P Global Ventures, the CEO of the Hantz Group, and asset and wealth management executives.

Brooklyn's innovative multi-asset direct indexing platform enables asset managers and independent RIAs to scale personalization and tax management across equities and fixed income within a single custodian account. The platform is delivered either as a white-label technology solution or as a subadvisory service through Brooklyn Investment Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

"Our vision is that tech-powered managed accounts will fundamentally transform the asset management industry," said Erkko Etula, CEO and Co-Founder of Brooklyn. "As the demand for our platform continues to accelerate, strategic alignment with investors who share this vision will strengthen our ability to serve clients and to advance the industry-wide shift toward personalized and tax-managed investing."

"At Atypical, we invest early in transformative companies and stay deeply engaged throughout their journey. Brooklyn exemplifies our approach—a non-obvious technical advantage paired with an empathetic team that is delivering tangible client value," said Chris Wake, Managing Partner at Atypical. "We're proud to have catalyzed this round to scale Brooklyn's platform and expand its positive-sum impact, empowering asset managers and growing the market for personalized, tax-managed investing."

"Technology is the new wrapper for customized portfolios," added Erkko Etula. "Unlike ETFs and mutual funds, our tech-powered managed accounts ecosystem enables our investment advisors to deliver customized investment solutions and tax alpha across equities and fixed income to each client, while continuing to scale growth."

In September this year, Brooklyn Investment Group and S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), a division of S&P Global, announced the launch of MyIndex , a customizable version of S&P DJI's market-leading indices offering, on Brooklyn's managed accounts platform.

"S&P Global is pleased to support this stage of Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research's growth," said Dan Draper, Chief Executive Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "This investment aligns with our company's commitment to power the markets of the future by offering innovative ways to expand access to our trusted benchmarks and data, addressing the evolving needs of the next generation of investors and market participants."

Brooklyn's client base features dozens of RIA firms, as well as asset managers whose assets total over $2 trillion.

About Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research and Brooklyn Investment Group, LLC:

Brooklyn Investment Group is an SEC-registered investment adviser that combines artificial intelligence with institutional-grade portfolio optimization and automated tax-loss harvesting to power personalized portfolios for its clients, which include asset and wealth management firms. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor does it constitute an endorsement by the SEC. Brooklyn Investment Group is wholly-owned by Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research (d/b/a of Skopos Labs, Inc.), a technology company.

