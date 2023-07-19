Brooklyn-Based Poet Reveals Battle With Mental Health in Riveting Self-Published Book, "When She Met Chaos"

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn-based poet Jasmine Mondesis releases her first self-published book, "When She Met Chaos," where she expresses her struggle with mental health in her poem, "Personality Disorder" to connect with her readers.

When She Met Chaos book cover
The writer reflects and comes full circle as she realizes why she experienced certain emotions. "I never knew until now. Everything made sense. Why I've disconnected on an outing. Why I've felt so alone in a room full of people. Seeing everyone laughing and happy, wondering as to why my brain couldn't feel those emotions. I was an outsider."

"This collection will resonate with anyone who has ever faced adversity or struggled with their emotions," said the writer Jasmine Mondesis. She continued, "I would like for my readers to be inspired to tap into their inner strength and find peace amidst the chaos."

For more information on Jasmine Mondesis and "When She Met Chaos," available now on Amazon, please contact Jasmine Mondesis at 347-768-5501 or email [email protected].

About Jasmine Mondesis

Jasmine Mondesis is a poet and singer/songwriter from Brooklyn, NY. She has been writing poetry since she was 10 years old and has since created a powerful platform for her work. From the pages of her books to the stages of her performances, Jasmine is inspiring and thought-provoking. With her words, she aims to spread her message of hope, empowerment, and resilience.

