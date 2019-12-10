Brooklyn-Based Stojo Launches Stojo Bottle, Furthering Mission To End Disposable Culture

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stojo, leading creators of reusable lifestyle products, announced the expansion of their product line to include the new Stojo bottle, distributed across the US and in over 30 countries around the globe. Stojo is committed to designing sustainably made products and is best known for their unique, convenient, collapsible design that eliminates the need to lug around an empty travel mug or bottle. The Stojo bottle joins their existing lineup of 8oz, 12 oz, 16 oz, and 24 oz collapsible cup offerings.

"Our mission since day one has been to provide a convenient alternative to the disposable culture we've grown accustomed to," says Stojo CEO & Co-Founder, Jurrien Swarts. "Our new collapsible Stojo bottle is the perfect solution to heavy, bulky reusable bottles and the 1 million single-use plastic bottles that are purchased globally each minute."

The Stojo bottle has a capacity of 20 ounces, and expands to 7 inches to 3 inches collapsed with its sleek and state of the art design. The Stojo bottle retails for $25 and has been released exclusively on stojo.co in ten colors: sage, peony, coral, steel, carnation, cashmere, denim, carbon, ink, and quartz. High resolution product photos can be found HERE .

About Stojo:

Stojo is a series of ultraportable, leak-proof, collapsible, and reusable drinking products, including a coffee cup and state-of-the-art bottle. Designed by inherent coffee lovers, Stojo products are convenient alternatives to bulky travel mugs and better for the environment than disposable cups and plastic bottles. Made from food grade, recyclable materials, Stojo is on a mission to end disposable cup use with its collapsible, to-go drinking products that are easy to clean and store. Stojo products are currently found in over 30 countries across the globe in retail locations, such as Anthropologie, Harrods, Bloomingdales, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

To learn more about Stojo, visit www.stojo.co or @stojo on all social channels.

Contact:

MiMi Levine

press@stojo.co

SOURCE Stojo

Related Links

https://www.stojo.co

