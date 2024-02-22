Brooklyn Basin of Oakland Phase 2 TEA EB-5 Project Awarded Form I-956F Exemplar Application Approval

News provided by

Golden Gate Global

22 Feb, 2024, 13:14 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global, a San Francisco, California-based EB-5 regional center, received Form I-956F project approval from USCIS for its current High Unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA) project, the Brooklyn Basin of Oakland Phase 2. The decision continues GGG's 100% USCIS project approval rate.

"We are elated to receive USCIS project approval for our Brooklyn Basin Project. It is a testament to our robust project underwriting. This milestone underscores our commitment to diligence, ensuring a secure and successful EB5 investment opportunity for our investors. We look forward to contributing to the growth and prosperity of our investor community through similar high-quality EB5 projects in the future." - said Jeff DeCicco, COO at Golden Gate Global.

The Form I-956F approval is an important step in the EB5 process. It signifies that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reviewed the project's documentation and found that it fully complies with the requirements of the EB-5 program. This includes validation of Brooklyn Basin's designation as a high unemployment targeted employment area, as well as approval of the project's job creation methodology and secured loan structure, along with other critical investor protections.

Brooklyn Basin EB5 Project is in its second phase of development. It is located 15 minutes from downtown San Francisco. It is a new waterfront community in Oakland, California. This EB-5 project consists of two multifamily developments on parcel G ("Project G") and parcel H ("Project H") within the Brooklyn Basin community. For this offering, investors have a 100%+ job creation cushion and a short 3-year EB5 loan term with two 1-year extensions (3+1+1).

For more information about the Brooklyn Basin project, visit our website at www.3gfund.com or email [email protected]

About Golden Gate Global:

GGG, a leader in U.S. investment immigration. The 2011-founded regional center offers EB-5 visa opportunities through institutional-quality real estate projects for both domestic and international EB-5 investors. GGG enjoys a perfect track record:

  • 100% USCIS project approval rate
  • Raised over $700M from more than 1,350 EB-5 investors
  • Repaid over $190M in investor funds
  • No repayment defaults

GGG prioritizes its investors' financial security by offering top-tier investment opportunities, ensuring a reliable and safe route to U.S. Immigration.

To learn more about EB-5, please visit the EB-5 Investor Visa Encyclopedia.

Press Contact: Jane Baklashov [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Gate Global

Also from this source

EB-5 Visa Petition Filing Fees Increased by 200% Starting April 1, 2024

EB-5 Visa Petition Filing Fees Increased by 200% Starting April 1, 2024

Golden Gate Global, a leading EB-5 Visa Regional Center headquartered in San Francisco, alerts investors to the upcoming changes in government fees...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.