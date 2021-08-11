Brooklyn Bedding Introduces Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid With Unique Smart Fabrics

Thoughtfully engineered with revolutionary textiles, the Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid incorporates a unique Upcycle™ cover that accelerates sleep recovery through the use of Far Infrared Rays technology. An elite, European performance fabric on both sides of the mattress utilizes Upcycle™ technology with encapsulated minerals to transform your body's heat into restorative energy.

"We introduced the Propel Sleep in 2019 as a sleep solution for those seeking greater renewal and revitalization," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "The best life ever starts with the best sleep ever, and our new Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid is our next step in creating a better overall sleep experience. By using smart textiles that are designed to accelerate your body's recovery during sleep, we are bringing an elite hybrid mattress to the market that energies naturally. The result is more restful sleep that helps our consumers wake up feeling more energized."

The variable firmness levels of each side in the new Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid can be attributed to the number and types of foam layers for a customizable sleep experience. The firm side consists of a 1" top layer of patented CopperFlex™, a hyper-elastic foam featuring immediate response technology, and a secondary layer of 2" high-density foam to ensure a more traditional firm sleep experience. On the reverse, a softer 2" top layer of patented CopperFlex™ foam provides cloud-like comfort with a secondary layer of 2" Energex™ foam to ensure added pressure point relief.

Regardless of the side chosen, sleepers benefit from the quick responsiveness of the CopperFlex™ foam, and cooling properties that are paired with the highly conductive, antimicrobial properties of copper. With a 6" core of up to 1,032 individually encased Ascension® coils, the Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid delivers ultimate pressure point relief while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners.

The mattress is available online only at PropelSleep.com, retailing between $999 (Twin) and $2,099 (Cal King). Brooklyn Bedding will continue to offer the Propel Sleep, as well as the newly debuted Propel Dual-Sided All-Foam, as high value options.

Like all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, the Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid comes with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Phoenix. In 2021, the company expanded to a new manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, designed to triple production capacity. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

