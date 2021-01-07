Brooklyn Bedding Launches Advanced Comfort Sleep Solution for Plus-Size Sleepers The New Titan Luxe Hybrid Mattress Provides the Same Substantial Support as the Original, with Added Comfort and Contouring

"We introduced the first plus-size sleep solution in 2019 to address the needs of larger sleepers who have difficulty finding a quality mattress that offers ample support and durability," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Inasmuch as the Titan Firm Hybrid caters to customers who need a very solid sleep surface, it remains a bestseller among our niche categories. Meanwhile, our next generation mattress, the Titan Luxe Hybrid , was developed in response to customer feedback from two types of people: there are plus-size sleepers who want ample support, but require a more medium-level feel—and there are plus-size sleepers whose partners are not necessarily plus-size and absolutely require more contouring."

Plus-size mattresses are typically designed for those who weigh over 250 pounds. According to Brooklyn Bedding engineers, sleepers in the plus-size category are more likely to see premature wear and tear on their sleep surfaces. Whether they identify as big and tall or curvy, customers in the category share problems unique to their mattresses that include:

More middle sag in the mattress

More softening of the entire sleep surface

Decreased edge support

Uneven distribution of support across the surface

Decreased comfort and support over time

More frequent night sweats

Increased motion transfer between sleep partners

The all new Titan Luxe Hybrid is designed to deliver the same extra lift and durability of its firmer counterpart by including a two-inch layer of the company's exclusive TitanFlex™ foam, which adjusts to movement more quickly than traditional memory foam. The new mattress also still features infusions of both TitaniumGel™ and CopperGel™ in the TitanFlex™ foam layer, each of which contributes significantly to a cooler night's sleep and greater stability within the cell structure. The major differences between the Titan Luxe Hybrid and the Titan Firm Hybrid can be found in the beds' cores: the Titan Luxe Hybrid offers deeper compression support in a one-inch transitional layer of Energex™ foam, along with eight-inch individually encased TitanCaliber™ coils. The resulting density and pressure point relief are more comparable to a medium-level firmness, including enhanced contouring that accommodates the comfort needs of all sleepers. Both versions of the Titan Hybrid are topped with a one-inch layer of quilted, gel memory foam that promotes greater breathability while also resisting long-term body impressions.

The Titan Luxe Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding retails exclusively online between $899 for a twin to $1,499 for a California King. Both versions of the Titan Hybrid offer an optional top cooling panel that can be sewn into the surface of the mattress to moderate temperature and deliver ultimate cooling on contact. Like all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, the Titan Hybrid series comes with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

