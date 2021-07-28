Brooklyn Bedding Launches Deep Pocket Bamboo Cotton Sheets Collection

The newest bedding offering complements a bevy of luxury sleep solutions from the company, including the Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid , the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid and the Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding mattresses.

"We view the sleep experience holistically," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "The quality and attention to detail found in our sleep accessories is a reflection of over 25 years of experience in customizing sleep solutions. Our latest introduction of sheets, derived from natural materials, is designed for not only superior comfort but also high-end functionality: with the increase in demand for our high-profile luxury mattresses—handcrafted hybrids in particular—came a need for deep pocket sheets that can accommodate upscale beds."

Brooklyn Bedding sleep accessories incorporate tiered pricing, ranging from high value bedding essentials to luxury sleep products like the Deep Pocket Bamboo Cotton Sheets. Brooklyn Bedding will continue to offer its easy care Brushed Microfiber Sheets as a high value option, along with pillows, mattress protectors, weighted blankets and more.

The Deep Pocket Bamboo Cotton Sheets by Brooklyn Bedding are currently offered in a soft palette in three shades, designed for neutrality when mixing and matching bedroom accessories: white, khaki and silver. Retailing between $99 (Twin) and $179 (Cal King) the new sheet sets are available online with free nationwide shipping at BrooklynBedding.com, or in the company's retail stores, located throughout the Southwest.

Brooklyn Bedding is an American manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Phoenix. In 2021, the company expanded to a new manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, designed to triple production capacity. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

