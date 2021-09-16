Brooklyn Bedding Launches EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid: The Sustainable, Adjustable Sleep Solution

Adaptable to each sleeper, the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid is constructed with two all-natural latex foam layers that adjusts to each sleeper as they move. One layer consists of 1.5" soft natural latex, ideal for side sleepers, while the other layer consists of 1.5" firm natural latex that is optimal for stomach and back sleepers. To create an ideal sleep experience, consumers simply unzip the top cover of the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid and flip the latex core to choose the right level of firmness.

Each 100 percent natural latex layer is extracted from the rubber tree and processed using natural biodegradable ingredients that come from renewable sources. The foam in the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid features an FSC® Certification with NEPCon, recognized by the Rainforest Alliance. This certification is designed to conserve ecosystems, protect biodiversity and waterways, conserve forests, reduce agrochemical use, and safeguard the well-being of workers and local communities.

"As the demand for eco-friendly products continues to rise, we developed the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid to provide our customers even more sustainable sleep solutions that don't compromise on comfort," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "With the launch of the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid, we are excited to expand our portfolio of affordable, greener mattress options that are constructed with only all-natural, certified materials. A testament to our commitment to the body, soul and environment, the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid combines the best nature has to offer for a healthier, customizable mattress at a lower price."

The new EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid uniquely pairs its natural latex layers with a base of 1,032 individually encased Ascension X® coils to provide deep compression support while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners. Creating an exceptional breathability and moisture wicking sleep surface, the plush, quilted top layer of Joma Wool™ and 100 percent organic cotton ensures the zippered cover is naturally hygienic.

The mattress is available exclusively online at EcoSleep.com, retailing between $899 (Twin) and $1,499 (Cal King). Both the standard King and California King come as a split mattress option, allowing one partner to choose soft and the other partner to choose firm. Like all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid comes with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Phoenix. In 2021, the company expanded to a new manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, designed to triple production capacity. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

