Brooklyn Bedding Launches First-Ever Kids Mattress, BB Kids

Brand Adds Affordable Kids Mattress to Lineup; CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold Certified

PHOENIX, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding , manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products, announced today the launch of its first-ever kids mattress, BB Kids . The BB Kids mattress is a budget-friendly sleep solution designed specifically for kids, with a starting price of $265.

Designed in the U.S.A., the BB Kids mattress offers the ultimate combination of safety, comfort, and durability. Meticulously crafted with care and attention to detail, it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and support by utilizing CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified foams. Built to last from the toddler stage to the preteens, this 6-inch mattress provides an age-appropriate sleep experience through every stage of childhood.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of BB Kids, a long-anticipated addition to our Brooklyn Bedding brand," said John Merwin, CEO of 3Z Brands and Founder of Brooklyn Bedding. "Creating a mattress that prioritizes safety and comfort for children has been a goal of ours from the very beginning. With the BB Kids mattress launch, we take immense pride in presenting customers with an affordable sleep solution tailored specifically for children."

Featuring a universal firm feel, the BB Kids mattress combines high-density foundation foam and premium gel swirl memory foam to create the ideal density for children's growing bodies. The mattress cover is equipped with Nano Stain Terminator, an environmentally friendly material formulated to protect against spills, moisture, and accidents. At its core, the BB Kids mattress boasts a 4" high-density foam foundation layered beneath 2" of cooling memory foam, offering immediate responsiveness and optimal thermal regulation.

BB Kids is available for purchase exclusively on BrooklynBedding.com in twin, twin XL, and full sizes, starting at $265 for a twin-sized mattress. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses are CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified and feature a fiberglass-free design.

For more information on BB Kids and Brooklyn Bedding, please visit www.brooklynbedding.com .

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is a mattress manufacturer differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and exceptional customer service. Family-owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products directly to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress-making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high-grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding on demand in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets, and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle-free warranty period on mattresses.

ABOUT 3Z BRANDS

3Z Brands is a vertically integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona, 3Z Brands operates a portfolio of best-in-class direct-to-consumer sleep brands including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch Mattress, Bear Mattress, Nolah Mattress, and Leesa Sleep. 3Z designs and creates its high-quality mattresses on demand, boasting world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology.

All of 3Z's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. For more information on 3Z and its brands, please visit www.3ZBrands.com .

