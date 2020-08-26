Brooklyn Bedding Launches Two Top Sleep Solutions for RVing and Camping

The Brooklyn Arctic Dreams Mattress is new to RVMattress.com. It touts one of the most advanced top layer fabrics on the market—typically reserved for luxury beds—to deliver cooling relief on contact. This premium temperature moderation is paired with one of two core options: a triple-layer foam mattress, or a four-layer hybrid that offers a combination of high-quality foams and individually cased coils for deeper compression support. Both the all-foam Arctic Dreams and the Arctic Dreams Hybrid are constructed with a patented 2.5-inch layer of gel memory foam, balancing just the right amount of responsiveness with optimal pressure point relief. Each model is available in 14 different sizes, starting at just $279 for the all-foam version and $299 for the hybrid.

The Brooklyn Wanderlust Mattress has always been a top-selling sleep solution on RVMattress.com, available at an opening price point of just $199. Frequent travelers often choose the mattress as an affordable upgrade to their sleep, but the latest version of the Brooklyn Wanderlust is now engineered with an advanced stain-resistant fabric in the top panel: the environmentally-friendly Nano Stain Terminator finish can guard against splashes, spills and permanent stains. Paired with a high-quality layer of gel memory foam, the mattress combines easy care with enhanced contouring and cooling. Variable mattress depths, available in both traditional and non-traditional sizes (a whopping total of 21 sizes in all), make this the perfect solution for every type of sleeper.

"Our top priority at RVMattress.com is to create a better mobile sleep experience by handcrafting the perfect mattress for all types of sleepers, in all types of sizes," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "With road travel at an all-time high, we wanted to give customers more options with benefits that truly cater to the RV lifestyle."

In addition to the Brooklyn Arctic Dreams and Brooklyn Wanderlust mattresses, RVMattress.com features two of the most popular hybrid mattresses manufactured and sold by Brooklyn Bedding: the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid and the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid—available in numerous dimensions specific to RVs and other fully contained living units. The RVMattress.com storefront showcases not only mattresses, but also the full array of sleep accessories offered by Brooklyn Bedding, including pillows, sheets, dual therapy weighted blankets and mattress protection.

All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, including those sold at RVMattress.com, come with free shipping, a 120-night risk free comfort trial and a 10-year warranty.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Due to recent exponential growth, the company doubled its production capacity in 2019. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

