Brooklyn Brand Reclaims Clinical "Labels" with Launch of ICD-10 Coded Streetwear

Insanely Cozy Designs turns 56 mental health and addiction diagnoses into covert everyday apparel for "complicated brains."

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insanely Cozy Designs, a Brooklyn-based apparel brand, launches today with a streetwear line featuring clinically accurate ICD-10 and DSM-5 diagnostic codes embroidered or printed on hats, hoodies, tees, and tanks. The launch coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month.

To most people, codes like F84.0, F43.10, or F90.2 read as minimalist graphic typography. To those who live with autism, PTSD, or ADHD, they're a daily reality.

"Some people will instantly recognize the code on your hat. Most won't," says founder Dave Buchwald. "Insanely Cozy Designs is about agency, choosing how we're seen."

The brand grew out of Buchwald's own story. A bipolar recovered addict with over 30 years of sobriety, he received late-in-life diagnoses of ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and C-PTSD. "Not an easy pill to swallow," he says, "even for an experienced pill-swallower."

The hat and clothing line include conditions that are largely ignored, including phobias, personality disorders, psychotic spectrum disorders, and addictions in remission: from the heavy hitters down to caffeine. Customers build their piece on the brand's web platform, choosing garment, color, thread or print color, and one of 56 diagnostic codes. The result is over 1,000 possible made-to-order combinations across two signature lines: Hat Therapy and Shirt Therapy, informing the brand's slogan: "You can't choose your brain, but you can choose your style."

While the launch is timed to Mental Health Awareness Month, Buchwald sees it as a starting line, not a campaign. "Awareness is where we begin," he says. "We're a year-round brand, tanks and ball caps in summer, beanies and hoodies in winter."

About Insanely Cozy Designs

Founded in 2025 by Dave Buchwald, Insanely Cozy Designs is a Brooklyn-based apparel brand making "soft goods for complicated brains." By stitching diagnostic codes onto high-quality streetwear, the brand bridges clinical reality and personal style. Learn more at insanelycozydesigns.com.

SOURCE Insanely Cozy Designs