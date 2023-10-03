Brooklyn Center and Centers Health Care Welcomes Prominent Physiatrist Richard J. Batka, MD as Medical Consultant

News provided by

Centers Health Care

03 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Highly Respected & Published Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician to Help Strengthen the 281-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility Therapy Department in Crowne Heights.

NEW YORK and BROOKYLN, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Center, the 281-bed skilled nursing facility on Buffalo Avenue in the Crowne Heights section in Brooklyn, is welcoming Richard J. Batka, MD, NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation highly-esteemed physiatrist to their therapy team. 

Continue Reading
Dr. Batka Brooklyn Center
Dr. Batka Brooklyn Center

Dr. Batka will be working in-house currently four days a week seeing new and re-admitted residents as well as referrals from nursing and rehabilitation. Brooklyn Center therapy department will be in close communications with Dr. Batka and will be working with him with any recommendations and orders regarding the status of patients. Additionally, Dr. Batka will also be communicating with the facility's medical team associated with rehabilitation and nursing for all pain management consultation and assisting in referring residents to rehab. All in all, Dr. Batka is to work with both short-term and long-term care patients to make sure these residents are getting the most out of the disciplines that the facility has to offer in terms of physical, occupational and speech therapy.

"We are very proud to welcome Dr. Batka here as part of our Brooklyn Center team," said Mike Forzano, VP of Therapy Services at Centers Health Care and Sigma Health Rehab. "Having Dr. Batka work with our Brooklyn Center residents vastly increases our strengths in rehabilitation therapy due to his work with his NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation patients."

About Brooklyn Center and Centers Health Care

Brooklyn Center, part of the Centers Health Care family, is a major 281-bed skilled nursing facility in Crowne Heights, Brooklyn, offering state-of-the-art care in post-acute care and the best rehabilitation therapy in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, NY. The rehabilitation department provides short-term and long-term care alongside comfortable accommodations and refined amenities. Centers Health Care is one of the largest and most complete post-acute health care organizations in the northeast. The company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in locations in New York and New Jersey. 

For more information about Centers Health Care, please visit www.centershealthcare.com

Contact: Jeff R. Jacomowitz
(845) 269-2893, (718) 931-9700 ext. 550
[email protected]

SOURCE Centers Health Care

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.