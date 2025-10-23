BROOKLYN CHOP HOUSE BRINGS ITS ICONIC NEW YORK FLAIR AND STYLE TO MIAMI FOOD AND CULTURE SCENE

Now Accepting Reservations for November 11th Grand Opening

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's acclaimed Brooklyn Chop House is bringing its signature fusion of classic steakhouse dining and bold Asian-inspired cuisine to Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. The seventh-floor penthouse restaurant will debut at Moxy Miami Wynwood, offering one of Miami's only two-level dining and nightlife experiences in the epicenter of Miami's food and art scene. Reservations are now available on OpenTable for the November 11 grand opening, where guests can experience elevated cuisine, live entertainment, and spectacular city views.

"When we started Brooklyn Chop House, we wanted to cultivate a culinary experience that showcases our cuisine but transcends into an elevated guest affair. We wanted to create a full cultural immersion that blends food, music, and style," said Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, CEO and owner. "We're thrilled to bring Brooklyn Chop House to Miami, a city that shares our passion for flavor, music, and style. This space captures the spirit of both New York and Miami — bold, luxurious, and unforgettable."

Brooklyn Chop House masterfully delivers on the double meaning of its name, seamlessly blending the world of dim sum with premium chops. The vision of acclaimed restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, the concept combines signature Chinese-inspired dishes with classic steakhouse favorites, including dry-aged prime steaks, lamb chops, and lobster. Led by Chef Erick Melendez, celebrated for his innovative work at Miami hotspots like MILA, the kitchen brings global influences and refined technique together to create memorable dining experiences at the newest Brooklyn Chop House location.

Under Chef Melendez's direction, the Miami outpost introduces a fresh tone to the brand's menu. Drawing from Miami's unique coastal energy and his passion for global cuisine, he incorporates elevated crudos, seafood towers, and Asian-inspired rolls that add a refined, coastal sophistication to the restaurant's already dynamic offerings. The menu balances innovation with tradition, bringing new layers of flavor and presentation to Brooklyn Chop House's celebrated identity.

Exclusive to the Miami location, the menu features standout dishes such as the Chilean Satay, tender Chilean sea bass marinated and grilled to perfection, alongside premium "chopping block" steaks designed for true connoisseurs. The 34-ounce Bone-In Dry-Aged Tomahawk, aged for depth and complexity, offers a robust, concentrated flavor ideal for sharing, while the Japanese Wagyu Ribeye delivers a melt-in-your-mouth texture and exceptional marbling for an unforgettable steakhouse feast. Other signature showpieces include the whole Peking Duck, roasted to crisp perfection and served with traditional accompaniments, and the indulgent "LSD" Tasting Menu, featuring lobster, steak, and duck in one unforgettable feast. Rounding out the menu are house favorites like the 4-pound whole lobster, steamed seabass with black bean and garlic, and an extensive selection of dim sum, from wagyu gyoza to Peking duck bao.

The experience begins the moment guests enter the new Miami location. The seventh-floor penthouse greets guests with richly grained wood furnishings, natural stone, and lush greenery, evoking a "sea-meets-sand" aesthetic that is both luxurious and inviting. Spanning 20,000 square feet across two penthouse levels, the restaurant's open layout creates a dynamic flow between bar, lounge, and main dining, creating a refined yet relaxed ambiance.

Elegantly transitioning from the dining space, a grand staircase leads to the rooftop lounge above, creating a seamless journey from dinner to nightlife. Whether for a lively dinner, handcrafted cocktails, live music, or private events, Brooklyn Chop House Miami offers an immersive energy.

Founded in New York City, Brooklyn Chop House has redefined the modern steakhouse experience with its fusion of classic steakhouse staples and traditional Asian flavors. The brand has become a favorite among celebrities, athletes, and culinary enthusiasts alike.

With its expansion to Miami, Brooklyn Chop House continues to push the boundaries of dining and entertainment, bringing the energy of New York's cultural scene to South Florida. Brooklyn Chop House is now accepting reservations on OpenTable and will officially open its doors to the public on November 11, 2025. For more information and reservations, please visit brooklynchophouse.com . For up-to-date news on events and specials, please visit @brooklynchophousemiami .

About Brooklyn Chop House Miami

New York's acclaimed Brooklyn Chop House is bringing its signature blend of classic steakhouse dining and bold Asian-inspired cuisine to Miami. The restaurant will open on the seventh floor of the vibrant Moxy Hotel in Wynwood, featuring an upstairs rooftop lounge. Opening to the public on November 11, it is now accepting reservations on OpenTable. More than a restaurant, Brooklyn Chop House Miami will be an immersive cultural experience where music, art, and gastronomy converge. Owned by Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, David Thomas, and hospitality entrepreneur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Chop House channels the energy of the city's artistic expression into every detail of the dining experience. Address: 255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL. Website: brooklynchophouse.com . Social: @brooklynchophousemiami .

