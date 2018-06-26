Brooklyn Crafted Unveils Company Rebrand At Summer Fancy Food Show

"After months of preparation, we're thrilled to share our newly designed Brooklyn Crafted product line under parent company, Brooklyn Food & Beverage," said Keli Roberson, Marketing Director of Brooklyn Food & Beverage. "Our goal with the new packaging is to give Brooklyn Crafted a fresh new, modern look in the ginger beer and ale category, while honoring our Brooklyn connection. With ginger-flavored beverages on the rise, we're confident that our updated look will resonate well with our loyal consumers while providing us with new opportunities to continue expanding into locations nationwide."

With a nod to the brand's Brooklyn roots, the new logo features a clean, modern image of the New York skyline, while the packaging offers vibrant colors that represent each of the different flavor varieties. Each authentic ginger beer and ginger ale variety is made with only the highest quality ingredients as well as 100% fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces you can actually see.

In addition to the rebrand, Brooklyn Crafted also extends its line of 12 oz. bottle formats with its existing Mango and Lemon Lime flavors, and introduces a new Classic Ginger Ale in a 12 oz. bottle format. Crafted in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the full, rebranded product line includes:

12 oz. bottles:

Brooklyn Crafted Classic Ginger Ale



Brooklyn Crafted Sugar Free Ginger Ale



Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Sugar Free Ginger Beer



Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer



Brooklyn Crafted Mango Ginger Beer



Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer

7 oz. bottles:

Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer



Brooklyn Crafted Mango Ginger Beer



Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer



Brooklyn Crafted Earl Grey Ginger Beer

The new packaging can be sampled at the Brooklyn Food & Beverage Booth #5582 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York from June 30th – July 2, 2018. All of Brooklyn Crafted's bold, zesty ginger beer and ale products are perfect for enjoying on their own or incorporated into at-home cocktails.

Brooklyn Crafted is available at select retailers nationwide, in New York City retailers, and online at TalDepot.com. To locate Brooklyn Crafted, please visit: https://www.brooklynfoodandbeverage.com/find-us/

About Brooklyn Food & Beverage:

Brooklyn Food & Beverage is a Brooklyn-based craft beverage maker specializing in drinks made with ingredients consumers can trust.

On a mission to define the field of craft sodas, Brooklyn Food & Beverage recreated the world's first carbonated soft drink—ginger ale—and improved it significantly by using [fresh] ginger, unfiltered from its source. Simplicity, quality and taste combined with a focused concern for natural, healthy, high-quality ingredients has created the precedent for our products. Our goal is to establish a universal appeal from East Asia to the Caribbean to Dubai to foodie hipsters in Brooklyn, utilizing only fresh, international products sourced from their ideal climates.

The current Brooklyn Food & Beverage portfolio includes Brooklyn Crafted and Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, offering consumers a wide variety of craft beverages enjoyed perfectly on their own or mixed in cocktails.

About Brooklyn Crafted:

The newest collection to come from Brooklyn Food & Beverage, Brooklyn Crafted is a line of ginger ale and beers made with 100% fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces you can actually see. The collection features a variety of bold flavors including our 12 oz. bottle variety: Classic Ginger Ale, Sugar Free Ginger Ale, Extra Spicy Ginger Beer, Extra Spicy Sugar Free Ginger Beer, Lemon Lime Ginger Beer and Mango Ginger Beer, and our 7 oz. mini bottle variety: Extra Spicy, Earl Grey, Lemon Lime and Mango.

Perfect on their own or incorporated into cocktails, the new Brooklyn Crafted collection is ideal for cooling off while turning up the flavor!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooklyn-crafted-unveils-company-rebrand-at-summer-fancy-food-show-300671724.html

SOURCE Brooklyn Crafted