Brooklyn Data, a Velir Company, Achieves Elite Partner Status with Snowflake

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Data, a Velir Company, announced today that it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As an Elite partner, Brooklyn Data can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"We are beyond excited and extremely proud to be recognized as an Elite Partner within the Snowflake Ecosystem," said Scott Breitenother, founder of Brooklyn Data and Chief Data Officer at Velir. "This achievement is a testament to our team's expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to utilizing the leading cloud-data platforms for delivering exceptional value for our clients."

Brooklyn Data, announced today that it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company Post this

Founded on the premise that data is one of a company's most strategic assets in driving exceptional customer experiences and business outcomes, Brooklyn Data has a rich history of delivering innovative data solutions to organizations across a variety of industries, including specific experience in Financial Services, Healthcare and Retail. Together, Brooklyn Data and Snowflake help clients unlock insights, streamline operations and drive growth with Snowflake's Data Cloud, with some of the largest healthcare, financial services, and private equity firms globally.

"Brooklyn Data, now a part of Velir, has forged a strong partnership with Snowflake over six years, demonstrating expertise in the modern data stack and Snowflake ecosystem. Their journey to becoming an Elite partner reflects a history of onboarding numerous clients to Snowflake, delivering solutions with substantial ROI and business impact for mutual clients, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. The recent acquisition by Velir has greatly expanded their capabilities, tapping into deep digital and marketing expertise. This advancement enables clients to harness data effectively and create highly personalized audience experiences," said Danielle Carmichael, Director of Global Partner Development.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

ABOUT VELIR

Velir is a data-driven experience agency that specializes in leveraging insights to drive informed decision-making and develop innovative strategies that expand our clients' digital reach and influence. From multi-billion-dollar global enterprises to the world's leading nonprofits, we help our clients build trust and relationships with their audiences by creating engaging, personalized user experiences informed by data.

About Brooklyn Data:

Brooklyn Data is a data studio within Velir. As a leading data consultancy, we specialize in harnessing the power of data to drive innovation and deliver exceptional insights. Our team combines cutting-edge technology with deep expertise to unlock insights and fuel transformative strategies. As an Elite Partner in the Snowflake Ecosystem, Brooklyn Data is dedicated to delivering innovative and impactful data solutions to its clients and partners.

Contact Information

Brooklyn Data, a Velir Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Velir