Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Celebrates 25 Years of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants with Limited Time "Krabby Patty Kollab" Menu Items

Exclusive "Krabby Patty" inspired dumpling meal, complete with a "Diet Dr. Kelp," joins the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop menu in October at participating locations to celebrate TV's most iconic square.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the leading Asian-inspired fast-casual restaurant offering innovative takes on classic menu items, is joining Paramount+ and Off The Menu's "Krabby Patty Kollab" celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary. From Tuesday, October 8 to Sunday, October 27, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is diving into the Krusty Krab feast by serving up exclusive items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty sandwich–with a twist.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is bringing Bikini Bottom's coveted Krabby Patty to land for a limited time, and is doing so in dumpling form. As a part of the anniversary celebration, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's customers will be able to order the exclusive SpongeBob-themed meal, consisting of a Bacon Cheeseburger Dumpling, choice of side (edamame, waffle fries, or Sesame ginger slaw), and a refreshing "Diet Dr. Kelp" fountain drink for $14. The specialty meal deal will be available to order in store/in-app at participating locations and on UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash throughout the duration of the promotion, while supplies last.

With "The Krabby Patty Kollab," Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is joining a list of restaurants celebrating the 25th anniversary by bringing food items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty to real-world menus for the first time ever. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a firm believer that everything's better in a dumpling–even the famous Krabby Patty! The company's unique dumpling creations seamlessly combine traditional Asian flavors with classic diner fan-favorites for a globally-inspired dining experience. Inspired by SpongeBob's iconic Krabby Patty sandwich, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's Bacon Cheeseburger Dumpling gives customers a reimagined taste of what SpongeBob loved–and Plankton envied–so much. Locations participating in the SpongeBob fun include: East Village, Upper East Side, and Garden City (New York); Willowbrook Mall (New Jersey); and Dallas (Texas).

"We're excited to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration of a legendary cartoon character like SpongeBob, and to bring the fun of Bikini Bottom to our customers this month," shares Jeff Galletly, Chairman & CEO of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. "With the Krabby Patty Kollab, we're able to add to our innovative menu by offering another reimagined dumpling–this time, with one that brings the iconic Krabby Patty concept to life. We're excited for dumpling enthusiasts and SpongeBob lovers to try our Asian-inspired take on the show's beloved burger, and to get a taste of the type of innovative fusion food we're known for."

For more information about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, please visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a pioneering Asian-inspired fast-casual concept that seamlessly blends culinary innovation with cutting-edge technology. Founded in 2021, the brand reimagines classic diner staples and international flavors as exciting dumpling creations. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop delivers a frictionless dining experience that maximizes both guest and staff efficiency. With 9 locations across the US and Canada, including its flagship store in Manhattan's East Village, the brand is rapidly expanding through corporate and franchise shops while establishing a growing presence in retail stores nationwide through its line of frozen dumplings. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is backed by notable investors, including Kevin O'Leary, Matt Higgins and Patti Labelle. To learn more, visit https://www.brooklyndumplingshop.com or follow the company on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Off The Menu

Off The Menu launched in 2015 as a food discovery app designed to give customers exclusive access to secret menu items at many of the best restaurants across Los Angeles. As the app grew in popularity, it evolved into an experiential events company, creating viral food-centric moments driving billions of impressions, such as The Burger Showdown, Tenderfest, and Wingfest. Off The Menu partners with MRG, a leading experience, events and hospitality group, in creating, developing, and executing these programs.

