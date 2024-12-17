Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Open New Location at Resorts World New York City

The New Location Will Feature Top-Selling Items from Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's Menu of Innovative Dining Options, Enhancing the Casino's Dining Experience for Millions of Annual Visitors

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh on the heels of being voted "Best Bite" at the New York Wine & Food Festival, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the leading Asian-inspired fast-casual restaurant offering distinct takes on classic menu items, is set to continue its growth with its newest location at Resorts World New York City in Queens, New York on Tuesday, December 17. The new location will be located in Resorts World's newly renovated food hall, and will feature Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's newly refreshed menu, bringing a unique fusion dumpling experience and enhancing the casino's expansive dining options.

Welcoming 10 million visitors annually, Resorts World New York City is the city's only casino, making it an ideal location to showcase Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's innovative menu to a diverse audience. At this new location, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be able to interact with Resorts World's extensive visitor base and engage with new customers, highlighting the company's significant growth and marking a new milestone in its expansion within New York City.

"We're thrilled to bring our innovative dumpling creations and delicious, craveable flavors to Resorts World New York City, providing our distinct hospitality that will captivate food enthusiasts of all palettes," said Jeff Galletly, CEO of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. "This newest shop adds to our expanding footprint and introduces a tremendous new addition to the vibrant atmosphere Resorts World New York City is known for."

"Bringing Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Resorts World New York City will be a transformative addition for us," said Michael Tiseo, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Resorts World New York City. "We're excited to introduce our guests to their distinctive take on classic favorites, and to enhance their dining experience to make each visit truly unforgettable."

For more information about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, please visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com.

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a pioneering Asian-inspired fast-casual concept that seamlessly blends culinary innovation and hospitality. Founded in 2021, the brand reimagines classic diner staples and international flavors as exciting dumpling creations, alongside craveable chef-curated bowls, sides and more. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop delivers a frictionless dining experience that maximizes both guest and staff efficiency. Now with 12 open locations across the US and Canada, the brand is rapidly expanding while establishing a growing presence in retail stores through its line of frozen dumplings. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is backed by notable investors, including Kevin O'Leary, Matt Higgins and Patti Labelle. To learn more, visit https://www.brooklyndumplingshop.com or follow the company on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Resorts World New York City

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is the Big Apple's only casino-hotel and has generated more than $4 billion for the State's public education system since 2011. RWNYC fulfills the decades-long mission to turn the historic Aqueduct Racetrack into a gaming destination with approximately 6,500 slot machines and electronic table gaming. An average 8 million guests pass through RWNYC's doors annually, where they enjoy an extraordinary gaming, entertainment, and dining experience. In 2021, the 400-room Hyatt Regency JFK Airport hotel at Resorts World New York City opened its doors — bringing the total investment at the site to $1.1 billion. Guests can choose from several dining options including the recently reopened RW Prime and Good Friends Noodle House. RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, with destination resorts in the Catskills, Hudson Valley, Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 47,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Aikey

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Brooklyn Dumpling Shop