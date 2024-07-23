Brooklyn: Gowanus listed among most "up-and-coming" neighborhoods in U.S.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gowanus in northwest Brooklyn, New York City has been selected as one of the most up-and-coming neighbourhoods in the U.S. by TravelMag.com.

The travel website picked out 16 neighbourhoods across 16 different cities - out of 25 cities considered overall – based on a wide criteria, including the number of fashionable cocktail bars, coffee houses, eateries and boutiques, as well LGBTQ-friendly and vegan spots, that have popped up in recent years.

Also taken into account was the amount of development that has occurred in each neighbourhood, both in its housing and general infrastructure, which has helped lead to a shift in demographics towards young professionals.

Gowanus made the list thanks in part to the sizeable regeneration efforts that have taken place in the once-industrial neighbourhood which have seen a growing community of creatives move here to live and work. Several entertainment spots, including a rustic wine bar, a brewery and taproom, and a comedy and music venue set in a 1920s warehouse, have added to the district's emerging allure.

Elsewhere, the other 15 neighborhoods to make the cut include three that are located on the east coast of the U.S., namely Brewerytown in the northern reaches of Philadelphia, close to its famous zoo; Edgewood in northeast Washington D.C., a few miles from downtown; and Little River in the north of Miami, a few blocks from the Miami Design District.

The remaining 12 neighborhoods are situated either in central U.S., the west coast, or the south and include Buckman in Oregon, Butchertown in Louisville, Bywater in New Orleans, Corktown in Detroit, Deep Ellum in Dallas, Frogtown in Los Angeles, Govalle in Austin, Greenwood in Seattle, North Park in San Diego, Outer Sunset in San Francisco, Pilsen in Chicago and Wedgewood-Houston in Nashville.

Please see the full story here, including all details regarding the methodology

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/up-and-coming-neighborhoods-usa-2024/

Press Contact

Paul Joseph,

[email protected]

+1-805-308-9660

(for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE TravelMag.com